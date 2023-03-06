A 42-year-old Wyoming woman was killed Friday night and four others were injured in a crash during a winter storm, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Stephanie Locatelli crashed near milepost 81 on Wyoming Highway 59 just before 7 p.m., the patrol said. It was snowing, and the roadways were covered in ice and snow near Wright in Campbell County.

A Dodge Durango was headed south when the driver lost control due to the road conditions. The SUV crossed over into the northbound lanes in front of a Ford Explorer.

The Ford Explorer was also not able to stop because of the ice-covered roads and ultimately T-boned the driver's side of the Dodge Durango, the statement said.

There were four other unidentified people injured in the two-car crash.

Driver inattention is being considered as a possible cause.

Locatelli was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

She was the 31st death on Wyoming's roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 12 in 2022, 18 in 2021 and 11 in 2020.