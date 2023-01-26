Wyoming man crushed by semi-truck while standing outside his car

A Wyoming man was struck and killed by a semi-truck while standing outside of his car late Wednesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

Austin Judy, 31, was driving an Audi down the highway when his car got stuck in a ditch off U.S. Highway 20 near Lusk due to snow.

Another vehicle attempted to tow the Audi back onto the roadway.

At the same time, a semi-truck heading east saw the Audi and the tow truck, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. The truck driver tried to navigate around the two vehicles but lost control on the ice.

It was a blizzard with blowing snow at the time of the incident.

The semi-truck T-boned the Audi and pushing it several hundred yards back before coming to an uncontrolled stop in the ditch.

Judy was standing outside of his car and was struck by the semi-truck when it crashed.

He is the 15th person to die on Wyoming roads so far this year.

A decade of semitruck accident data A decade of semitruck accident data Truck-involved fatalities have risen, and fatalities are most often occupants of the other vehicle Rate of fatal crashes involving large trucks has remained fairly consistent Truck involvement rates in fatal crashes are highest in the middle of the country About 3 in 4 fatal crashes involving trucks happened during weekdays