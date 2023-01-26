 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming man crushed by semi-truck while standing outside his car

  Updated
  • 0

Icy roads are the greatest weather-related hazard to the average person. If you find yourself in the situation, know how to navigate the icy roads safely.

A Wyoming man was struck and killed by a semi-truck while standing outside of his car late Wednesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. 

Austin Judy, 31, was driving an Audi down the highway when his car got stuck in a ditch off U.S. Highway 20 near Lusk due to snow. 

Another vehicle attempted to tow the Audi back onto the roadway. 

At the same time, a semi-truck heading east saw the Audi and the tow truck, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. The truck driver tried to navigate around the two vehicles but lost control on the ice. 

It was a blizzard with blowing snow at the time of the incident. 

The semi-truck T-boned the Audi and pushing it several hundred yards back before coming to an uncontrolled stop in the ditch. 

Judy was standing outside of his car and was struck by the semi-truck when it crashed. 

He is the 15th person to die on Wyoming roads so far this year. 

Follow Sofia Saric on Twitter @Sofia_Saric.

