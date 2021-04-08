 Skip to main content
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

All-RMAC volleyball team includes four players from Wyoming

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced its all-conference volleyball teams Wednesday and the list included four players from Wyoming, including three first-team selections.

Selected to the first team were Colorado State-Pueblo senior opposite hitter Payton Stack (Kelly Walsh) and junior middle blocker Jazzy Espinosa (Cheyenne East), along with Metro State Denver sophomore outside hitter Rylee Hladky (Gillette).

Stack led the RMAC with 1.1 blocks per set while Hladky paced the conference with 4.0 points per set and 3.3 kills per set.

In addition, Bladk Hills State sophomore libero Haedyn Rhoades (Douglas) was named to the second team.

