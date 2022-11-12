American Legion unveils memorial for fallen Wyoming veterans

On a clear day at the Patterson-Zonta Park in Casper, a crowd gathered in front of a metal archway with five panels behind it and metal cutouts of soldiers standing at attention. There were American flags on clothing and waving in the wind, and plenty of leather motorcycle jackets. Probably the most striking, though, were the uniforms, navy with gold buttons and adorned with pins and badges.

They had gathered for the product of two years of planning and preparations: a memorial by the American Legion Post 2 in Casper to honor Wyoming’s fallen soldiers — every one of them — by name. Their memorial sits by the winding North Platte River. A paved walking trail sits between the river and the structure, so everyone passing by can see it. On the other side is Fort Caspar Road.

The ceremony to celebrate the memorial opened with no less than the highest degree of patriotism: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer for America and it’s service members, living and dead. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis spoke, as well as Nicholas Whipps, veteran and military student services coordinator at Casper College.

Gold star families, relatives of service members who have fallen in a time of conflict, had the opportunity to do the official ribbon cutting for the memorial. About seven of them came up to snip a long strand of ribbon printed with an American flag pattern. Cheers erupted after they cut it.

“This should be a reminder for all of us, obviously, to honor our fallen,” Whipps said. “But even more so, this should be something (that) as people drive by and see this memorial, this should be something that we hope that people will live out everyday lives that are worth honoring the brave men on this wall.”

It was Gov. Gordon’s proclamation, read by Whipps, however, that sealed the memorial’s official status. He thanked the city of Casper and the American Legion Post in it.

In remarks to the crowd, National Vice Commander for the American Legion Douglas Uhrig spoke about what keeping veterans in remembrance means to him.

“What it boils down to me is this: We, the living, have the responsibility and duty to keep their memory alive, to carry the torch, to preserve their peace on earth and allow them to rest peacefully,” he said.

On the back of each panel, behind the lists of names, were quotes about patriotism and the sacrifices that veterans have made and continue to make. John 15:13 — “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” — was among the words printed on the panels.

“I think that touches to the memorial,” Dean Welch, Post 2 adjutant, said. “ ... These guys all — not intentionally — went to war thinking they were coming home. And, unfortunately, their love for their country and they gave their lives for our country and for their brothers. That’s basically what it means to me (the verse).”

As geese cautiously crept up to the new structure, ceremony-goers milled about, chatting and admiring. They held faux poppies in their hands or wore them on their coats. The wind was fairly gentle for a November day in Wyoming. Attendees ranged from all ages, from toddlers to a World War II veteran.

“This thing looks nice,” one man said as he surveyed the archway, the panels, the silhouettes of the metal soldiers behind them.

“We did a pretty good job, I think,” another man replied.