Boys basketball: Natrona County looks to end state tournament drought

With their sights set on qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in three years, the Natrona County Mustangs aren’t taking any chances. As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the Wyoming High School Activities Association is limiting the number of fans who can attend basketball games and implemented a mandatory mask rule for coaches, players -- when they’re not in the game -- and fans.
The WHSAA is hoping the measures not only ensure the safety of everyone involved, but allow the season to culminate with the state championships after last season’s Class 3A/4A state tournaments were canceled due to coronavirus concerns. And the Mustangs are definitely doing their part to make sure that happens.
“We’re doing our best to fight our way through,” second-year Natrona County head coach Phil Choler said. “Our guys have been really good about masking up and they have become leaders around the school as far as being kind of the mask police. They know how important it is and they don’t want the season to be ruined by a couple of kids walking around without a mask. They’ve really embraced that.”
The Mustangs also have embraced the opportunity to be back on the court.
They started 3-0 last season before finishing with a 6-17 record. Natrona County hasn’t posted a winning record since winning the 2015 state title.
If the Mustangs are to end that streak they’ll likely have to do so behind four seniors -- Jace George, Ryan Swan, Koby Kelly and Isaac Spear -- who all started at some point last season. Swan is the leading returning scorer after averaging 9.0 points per game and also leading the team with 5.9 rebounds per contest. Kelly averaged 8.6 points while George and Spear combined for 7.9 points.
“All those guys played significant minutes,” Choler stated. “And we’ve got a handful of guys that mixed in some varsity time with some JV time. We’re going to have six or seven guys who played some varsity last year that will be in the mix again this year. So we’ve got a good group with experience and they know what it’s like to play at the varsity level.”
Obviously, the next step for the Mustangs is winning at the varsity level. Based on what he has seen through the first two weeks of practice, Choler believes his team is ready to take that step.
“The one thing that really stands out with these guys is their work ethic,” he said. “We’ve got some guys that are just gym rats. They are beating me to practice and I have to kick them out of the gym multiple times.
“They love the game and they just want to be around it. They want to get better.”
Natrona County will get an early test when it opens the season Saturday at crosstown rival Kelly Walsh, which has won two of the past three 4A state championships. The Trojans rallied to hand the Mustangs their first loss last season and have won eight of the past nine meetings between the teams. And, even though it’s taking place earlier than usual in this abbreviated season, Choler knows that doesn’t diminish what’s at stake.
“That game is always one that the guys are going to get up for,” he acknowledged. “It’s going to be a litmus test to see where we’re at.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
