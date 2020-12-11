Boys basketball: Natrona County looks to end state tournament drought

If the Mustangs are to end that streak they’ll likely have to do so behind four seniors -- Jace George, Ryan Swan, Koby Kelly and Isaac Spear -- who all started at some point last season. Swan is the leading returning scorer after averaging 9.0 points per game and also leading the team with 5.9 rebounds per contest. Kelly averaged 8.6 points while George and Spear combined for 7.9 points.

“All those guys played significant minutes,” Choler stated. “And we’ve got a handful of guys that mixed in some varsity time with some JV time. We’re going to have six or seven guys who played some varsity last year that will be in the mix again this year. So we’ve got a good group with experience and they know what it’s like to play at the varsity level.”

Obviously, the next step for the Mustangs is winning at the varsity level. Based on what he has seen through the first two weeks of practice, Choler believes his team is ready to take that step.

“The one thing that really stands out with these guys is their work ethic,” he said. “We’ve got some guys that are just gym rats. They are beating me to practice and I have to kick them out of the gym multiple times.

“They love the game and they just want to be around it. They want to get better.”