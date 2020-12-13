 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores
agate

Boys basketball scores

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 63, Star Valley 56

Cheyenne East 72, Rock Springs 37

Sheridan 73, Riverton 28

Green River 71, Cheyenne South 62

Natrona County 58, Kelly Walsh 53

Class 3A

Douglas 54, Lovell 40

Lander 54, Buffalo 40

Class 1A

Hanna 59, Midwest 33

Guernsey 48, Hulett 36

Midwest at Rock River, (n)

Inter-class

Upton 71, Sundance 66

Shoshoni 49, Meeteetse 47

Encampment 70, Cheyenne Central frosh 31

Bridger Valley Tournament

Kemmerer vs Cokeville, (n)

Mountain View 72, Rich County, Utah 36

Rich County, Utah 68, Pinedale 33

Cokeville vs Big Piney, (n)

Burns Winter Classic

Pine Bluffs 57, Newcastle 38

Saratoga 51, Southeast 36

Wheatland 61, Thermopolis 39

Torrington 40, Moorcroft 38

Burns 66, Newcastle 31

Saratoga 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 19

Remax Tournament

Gillette 78, Evanston 38

Scottsbluff, Neb. 55, Cody 38

Thunder Basin 55, St. Thomas More, S.D. 40

