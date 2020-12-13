Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central 63, Star Valley 56
Cheyenne East 72, Rock Springs 37
Sheridan 73, Riverton 28
Green River 71, Cheyenne South 62
Natrona County 58, Kelly Walsh 53
Class 3A
Douglas 54, Lovell 40
Lander 54, Buffalo 40
Class 1A
Hanna 59, Midwest 33
Guernsey 48, Hulett 36
Midwest at Rock River, (n)
Inter-class
Upton 71, Sundance 66
Shoshoni 49, Meeteetse 47
Encampment 70, Cheyenne Central frosh 31
Bridger Valley Tournament
Kemmerer vs Cokeville, (n)
Mountain View 72, Rich County, Utah 36
Rich County, Utah 68, Pinedale 33
Cokeville vs Big Piney, (n)
Burns Winter Classic
Pine Bluffs 57, Newcastle 38
Saratoga 51, Southeast 36
Wheatland 61, Thermopolis 39
Torrington 40, Moorcroft 38
Burns 66, Newcastle 31
Saratoga 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 19
Remax Tournament
Gillette 78, Evanston 38
Scottsbluff, Neb. 55, Cody 38
Thunder Basin 55, St. Thomas More, S.D. 40
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.