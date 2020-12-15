Boys basketball scores

Tuesday
Class 3A
Worland 84, Thermopolis 53
Inter-class
Greybull JV 49, Ten Sleep 40
Hanna 63, Wheatland sophs 13
Guernsey 62, Lusk JV 27
Thursday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Wheatland at Douglas, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Glenrock at Moorcroft, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A
NSI Academy at Arvada-Clearmont, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Sundance at Newcastle, 7 p.m.
Kemmerer at Farson, 7 p.m.
Big Horn at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Powell at Cody, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Star Valley at Twin Falls, Idaho, 3 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central at Riverton, 6:30 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Natrona County, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Rawlins at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.
Lyman at Burns, 7 p.m.
Worland at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Lovell, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Greybull at Big Horn, 1 p.m.
Greybull at Tongue River, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Hanna at Midwest, 3 p.m.
Hulett at Rock River, 3:30 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Arvada-Clearmont, 5 p.m.
Inter-class
Guernsey at Saratoga, 5:30 p.m.
Meeteetse at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Crawford, Neb. at Lusk, 7 p.m.
Dogger Classic
at Lingle, Yoder
Encampment at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 11:30 a.m.
Kaycee at Southeast, 11:30 a.m.
Encampment at Southeast, 3:30 p.m.
Kaycee at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 4 p.m.
Shoshoni Quad
Big Piney at Shoshoni, 12:30 p.m.
Burlington vs Cokeville, 12:30 p.m.
Cokeville at Shoshoni, 4 p.m.
Burlington vs Big Piney, 4 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River
Pinedale vs Westside, Idaho, 1 p.m.
Jackson vs Laramie, 2:40 p.m.
Snake River vs Grace, Idaho, 4:20 p.m.
Mountain View vs Grace, Idaho, 6 p.m.
Farson vs Manila, Idaho, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Green River, 7:40 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Rock Springs, 7:40 p.m.
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche, S.D. at Sundance, 6:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at Upton, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Riverton at Cheyenne East, 1:30 p.m
Cody at Sheridan, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Lyman at Torrington, 1:30 p.m.
Worland at Burns, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Wind River at Tongue River, 2 p.m.
Wind River at Big Horn, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Rock River at Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Wright at Meeteetse, 1:30 p.m.
Natrona County at Douglas, 3 p.m.
Wheatland at Cheyenne South, 3 p.m.
Lander at Jackson, 3:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Laramie, 4:30 p.m.
Wright at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Powell, 7 p.m.
Thermopolis at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River
Mountain View vs Grace, Idaho, 9:40 a.m.
Farson vs Thunder Basin JV, 9:40 a.m.
Gillette at Rock Springs, 1 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Green River, 2:40 p.m.
Thunder Basin vs Westside, Idaho, 2:40 p.m.
Mountain View vs Bear Lake, Idaho, 2:40 p.m.
Pinedale vs Grace, Idaho, 6 p.m.
Snake River vs Manila, Utah, 6 p.m.
Stateline Shootout
Belle Fourche, S.D. at Upton, 12:45 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at Sundance, 12:45 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.