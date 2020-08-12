Buffalo's Cole Reiner jumps to 16th in PRCA bareback standings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner is within striking distance of qualifying for his first National Finals Rodeo. Reiner vaulted from 20th place to 16th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings after tying for first place at the Cache County Fair & Rodeo in Logan, Utah, over the weekend.

Reiner had an 84-point ride on Bar T Rodeo's Michael to split top honors with Cooper Bennett and pocket nearly $3,600. The former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy has earned $28,642 on the season and trails No. 15 Chad Rutherford by less than $100. It's significant because the top 15 competitors in each event qualify for the season-ending NFR on Dec. 3-12 in Las Vegas.

Brody Cress from Hillsdale remained third in the saddle bronc riding standings with nearly $70,000 in earnings. Cress is the defending saddle bronc average champ at the NFR.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.