The University of Wyoming will establish a new nuclear chemistry research facility in Laramie after receiving a U.S. Department of Energy grant, the school announced last week.

The $300,000 grant from the Department of Energy will allow UW’s Nuclear Energy Research Center, a branch of the School of Energy Resources, to conduct the first nuclear chemistry research in the state while extending nuclear chemistry training to students for the first time.

UW was one of roughly a dozen schools across the country to receive money to boost nuclear energy research, alongside the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Purdue University, the University of Utah and others.

“This award is a critical first step in advancing the integration of nuclear-related education into the curriculum at UW,” Caleb Hill, an associate professor of analytical chemistry and the co-chair of the Nuclear Energy Research Center, said in a statement. “While we have made significant progress in our efforts through NERC to build capacity and interest in nuclear energy at UW, the ultimate success of these initiatives will depend on advancing the laboratory infrastructure to enhance nuclear-focused research and teaching activities moving forward.”

When finished, researchers and students will use the facility to study radioactive materials and run “wet chemistry” analyses, according to a press release. It will also allow UW to expand its nuclear energy programming for students as the state looks to invest and spur the development of nuclear energy in Wyoming. In its announcement, the university forecasted a new nuclear energy certificate for students once the facility is up and running.

“Standing up a new nuclear facility on UW’s campus from the ground up is a great opportunity because it will give us the opportunity to be strategic and to develop it going forward in a way that will best serve students, faculty and the state,” Hill said.

Wyoming leaders have increasingly pointed to nuclear as a way of diversifying the state’s economy and ensuring the state’s status as an energy leader amid declines in coal production.

In June 2021, TerraPower, Bill Gates’ nuclear energy company, announced that it had chosen the Naughton power plant in Kemmerer for its first Natrium nuclear reactor, advanced nuclear technology that it hopes to expand to meet zero-emission energy demands. Gov. Mark Gordon celebrated the decision, calling it “game changing” for Wyoming. During Gates’ first visit to Kemmerer in May, Gordon committed the state to helping TerraPower. “The state’s going to try to stand with them to help as they expand,” he told the Star-Tribune.

At the same time, UW has sought to expand its own nuclear research. In December 2021, the School of Energy Resources tapped Hill and Tara Righetti, a law professor specializing in energy law and policy, to lead its new Nuclear Energy Research Center and bolster the school’s role in the field of nuclear technology. The commitment to build a new facility also extends a recent funding boom for the Nuclear Energy Research Center. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission awarded the center another $600,000 in April to strengthen its work in nuclear engineering and other related fields.

“Between these two awards, we are really driving the development of physical and human infrastructure needed to support nuclear-focused research at UW,” Hill said. “The announcement of TerraPower’s Natrium nuclear power plant has generated a great deal of excitement across the state for nuclear energy and, now, UW is one step closer to supporting that new industry.”