The University of Wyoming’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute is partnering with a Michigan-based carbon capture company and energy industry groups to develop a significant expansion of Wyoming’s carbon capture and storage infrastructure.

The Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute and Carbon Solutions, a low-carbon energy research and development group, announced last month that they will co-lead the first step of the Wyoming Trails Carbon Hub project after receiving a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. With the Wyoming Trails Carbon Hub, Carbon Solutions, UW’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute and their partners aim to develop a statewide carbon capture and storage pipeline network that better connects carbon dioxide emitters with CO2 storage facilities, and which could eventually transport millions of metric tons of CO2 across Wyoming.

“The big picture is a 10-year-plus vision for what it would look to capture all the CO2 in Wyoming,” said Richard Middleton, the CEO and co-founder of Carbon Solutions.

Middleton and the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute’s Senior Reservoir Engineer Eric Robertson will lead the initial 18-month study of the commercial CO2 pipeline system. Alongside the Department of Energy, their work is backed by Casper-based Glenrock Energy, natural gas giant Williams and a handful of other energy and carbon capture and storage companies and groups, including the Wyoming Energy Authority.

Wyoming’s current CO2 pipeline stretches in a diagonal line from ExxonMobil’s Shute Creek facility in the southwest corner of the state to the southeast corner of Montana. At various points offshoots link to ConocoPhillips’ Lost Cabin gas processing plant in Fremont County and enhanced oil recovery sites along the way. Oil and gas companies currently use the pipeline to boost production; they inject the CO2 into the Earth to push out more oil.

While the pipeline stretches across Wyoming, it doesn’t connect with many of the CO2 emitters and potential carbon storage sites in the state. The Wyoming Trails Carbon Hub pipeline would change that, putting the state and companies in a better position to meet their carbon capture and storage goals.

“The whole purpose of this project is to get the infrastructure needed in the state to actually meet the state’s goals of carbon sequestration,” Robertson said. “In order to do that, you have to match up [carbon] sources with [carbon] sinks.”

Beginning this fall, Carbon Solutions and the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute will create the preliminary designs for a commercial statewide CO2 pipeline. They will study the best route to convey captured CO2 from industrial facilities to emerging carbon storage sites around the state. Their engineering and feasibility study will also begin to iron out some of the technical logistics, such as how much steel the project will need, and include a cost estimate.

“The [Department of Energy] has asked that we develop a workforce readiness plan, a regulatory plan, a community benefits plan, an environmental safety and health analysis,” Robertson said. “There’s going to be a lot that goes into this.”

The end product will be a clear picture of the investment required by both the companies and the state to create a comprehensive, commercially viable statewide CO2 pipeline network.

The initial planning stage will take a year and a half to complete in part because of the scale of the project. The Wyoming Trails Carbon Hub aims to address one of the largest gaps in Wyoming’s emerging carbon capture and storage industry. The initial pipeline will likely be designed to transport 25 million metric tons of CO2 per year, but it could ultimately carry tens of millions tons more, Middleton said. For comparison, current carbon capture and storage facilities worldwide process roughly 45 million metric tons of CO2 annually, according to the International Energy Agency.

“If you want to get to net zero, pretty much every major point source of CO2 needs to be capturing CO2,” Middleton said.

“We just want to make sure we get the bigger picture right and plan this the best possible way,” he added.

The Wyoming Trails Carbon Hub was one of three CO2 pipeline projects the Department of Energy announced it would fund this year alongside projects in Texas and the Gulf Coast. It marks a significant step for a state that has increasingly eyed carbon capture amid declines in its coal industry and Gov. Mark Gordon’s push to make Wyoming carbon negative.

In May, gas separation developer Membrane Technology and Research and Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki Heavy Industries broke ground on their carbon capture test sites at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center near Gillette after years of planning and development. Just weeks later UW’s School of Energy Resources announced that it would receive $40.5 million from the Department of Energy to develop the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub, a commercial carbon storage site in southwestern Wyoming. Last week Gordon and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced an agreement in which the two states will work together to advance direct air capture technology, a type of carbon capture that pulls CO2 from the air.

While the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute’s legislative mandate, which requires it to work with Wyoming oil producers to increase production, seemingly sits in conflict Carbon Solutions’ goal of creating the first dedicated carbon capture and storage pipeline in the state, Robertson called the project “agnostic.” The priority is simply expanding Wyoming’s CO2 infrastructure, he said.

Though a start to pipeline construction is still likely years away, Middleton argued the initial engineering study was an important step toward expanding Wyoming’s carbon capture infrastructure and meeting both the state’s and the country’s climate goals.

“Even if you can try to reduce CO2 emissions from power through renewable energy, you still have hard to decarbonize industries – cement, steel, chemical manufacturing,” he said. “From my perspective, [carbon capture and storage] has to be part of the solution.”