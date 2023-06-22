All abortions will remain legal in Wyoming, at least for now, after a Teton County judge Thursday blocked a first-of-its-kind ban on medication abortions that was set to go into effect next month.

Ninth District Court Judge Melissa Owens halted the abortion pill ban after a group of medical providers, Wyoming women and a Wyoming abortion fund challenged the new restrictions passed by lawmakers earlier this year as a part of their legal battle to preserve abortion access in the state. Anti-abortion advocates will now have to wait while the medication abortion ban and the state’s other abortion ban, also known as the Life is a Human Right Act, work their way through the courts.

"Essentially the government under this law is making the decision for a woman rather than the woman making her own health care choice, which is what the overwhelming majority in Wyoming decided that we should get to do," Owens said.

Sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, and backed by roughly three dozen lawmakers in the House and Senate, the law would have made it illegal for anyone to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any drug to perform an abortion in Wyoming as of July 1. Anti-abortion advocates pushed for the law, saying it was necessary to protect women and would ensure that abortions were banned in the state.

"The abortion lobby will try to use chemical abortion pills to circumvent future abortion bans in the state of Wyoming and this law will ever stop that from happening," Michael Barrow, a Wyoming state action captain for Students for Life of America, testified before the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.

The ban makes some exceptions in the cases of "natural miscarriage," rape, incest and if the life of the woman is in danger. However, it excludes "any psychological or emotional conditions" and would see any physician or person who helped a woman obtain abortion pills face misdemeanor charges, up to six months in jail and up to a $9,000 fine.

The ban targets the most common form of abortion in Wyoming and would have effectively ended abortion in the state. According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s most recent report, all 98 abortions in Wyoming in 2021 were via medication abortion. Of the more than 200 abortions that have taken place in the state from 2019 – 2021, only three were not confirmed medication abortions.

"Because nearly all Wyoming abortions are in fact medication abortions, it acts as a complete ban," Marci Bramlet, one of the lawyers for the medical providers, women and Chelsea’s Fund, the Lander-based abortion fund, told Owens.

She added that the law does not even meet the state's own goal of prohibiting abortions because it still allows surgical abortions. Bramlet said the only purpose of the law was to make abortion more invasive and difficult for women. "It effectively tells people you must have an open-heart surgery when a stent would do," she said.

As in its legal challenge to the Life is a Human Right Act, the group argued that the abortion pill ban violates the Wyoming Constitution and the women’s right to make their own health care decisions, causing irreparable harm. However, they also call attention to the broader implications of the state’s abortion pill ban, which they contend would have severe consequences for all women.

"The Ban will also impact my ability to care for many of my other patients, not just patients seeking to terminate a pregnancy," Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a medical and abortion provider at the Women’s Health and Family Care clinic in Jackson, said in an affidavit.

Mifepristone and misoprostol are the two drugs typically used together in a medication abortion. However, misoprostol has other important uses for reproductive and women’s health, including inducing labor during pregnancies and treating postpartum hemorrhaging. Without clear guidelines when the drugs can be used, and with narrower exceptions (the law does not include exceptions for ectopic pregnancies or in the case of fatal fetal abnormalities like in the Life is a Human Right Act), the group argues that the ban will effectively end the use of the medications in Wyoming, harming patients even if they are not pursuing an abortion.

"Due to the legal risks associated with filling prescriptions for these medications under the Ban, it is likely that private pharmacies will not stock the medications that are necessary for routine gynecological care and CWC will be unable to care for our patients," Dr. Rene Hinkle, an OB-GYN with Cheyenne Women’s Clinic, testified in an affidavit. "In the context of debilitating health conditions like postpartum hemorrhages, there is the risk that CWC will be delayed in providing care while physicians and pharmacists determine if there is any legal risk with administering medication."

In April, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a lower court’s decision that would have restricted access to mifepristone, ruling that the drug should remain widely available nationwide while legal challenges to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval and the loosening of regulations around mifepristone make their way through the courts.

Jay Jerde, Wyoming’s special assistant attorney general, urged Owens to let the ban take effect, saying that the plaintiffs were improperly trying to get the ban thrown out.

In legal filings, Jerde and the state have used similar arguments to their defense of the Life is a Human Right Act. They maintain that abortion is not health care, that the women do not have a constitutional right to decide what medical services are legal and that the 2012 constitutional amendment that lawmakers and voters passed guaranteeing "each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions" only applies to the federal government.

“The framers and the voters took the state of Wyoming out of the mix and directed the state to act to preserve the Section 38 rights [guaranteed by the Wyoming Constitution] from undue infringement by other governments,” Jerde said. “It makes no sense to tell the state of Wyoming to act to preserve the rights from yourself.”

However, Owens questioned Jerde’s reasoning.

"It’s chopping up a constitutional amendment and saying we get to apply C and D because it works for the Legislature, but we don’t have to apply A because abortion isn’t health care," she said.

Owens struggled throughout the hearing with Jerde's arguments, pointing out that the state’s defense can be ambiguous and at times the conflicts itself. Jerde held that an elected abortion is “unrelated to health care” even if part of the women’s decision is to avoid the myriad of physical effects of pregnancy. Jerde also had difficulty explaining how a healthy fetus produced by rape or interest, in which abortion is allowed under both bans, was different than that of other pregnancies.

But it’s the way Jerde and the state interpret the Wyoming Constitution with some parts justifying lawmakers’ decision to prohibit abortion, but others not applying to the state that gave Owens the most confusion.

“It is still the answer that I've been looking for that I don't seem to get,” she said.

Owens’ decision on the abortion pill follows her ruling at an emergency hearing in March blocking the state’s broader abortion ban just days after it went into effect. Sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, the Life is a Human Right Act aimed to answer the legal questions raised after the Legislature’s first trigger ban was challenged in court. Rodriguez-Williams and other lawmakers during this year’s legislative session expressed confidence that the new law would hold up in court and bring an end to abortion in Wyoming sooner.

However, Owens questioned the constitutionally of the new ban, which critics and even supporters cautioned violated the separation of powers in its wide-ranging assertions and interpretations, including that abortion is not health care under the Wyoming Constitution.

"The Legislature declaring that abortion is not health care takes away from the duty of this court to decide constitutional questions of law, and that violates the separation of powers," Owens said during the March hearing.

"The state cannot legislate away a constitutional right," she added.

Earlier this month Owens scheduled a three-day bench trial beginning April 15, 2024 that will decided the fate of Wyoming’s broad abortion ban at least temporarily with an appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court likely.

This story has been updated.