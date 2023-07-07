The cost of health care has long been a point of discussion in Wyoming.

For years, lawmakers, doctors, hospitals, health insurance companies and even businesses have wrestled with the relative costs that the state’s residents pay for medical services, which historically have been higher than the national average and surrounding states.

Access has always been a part of that conversation, too. The Legislature and the state’s communities and health care industry have continually weighed the medical services that should be available across Wyoming’s rural areas, trying to balance the care people need and want with growing costs.

Yet, decades of discussion have yielded few solutions, according to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation that aims to improve the quality and efficacy of the U.S. health care system. The group’s 2023 state health system scorecard ranks Wyoming 49 out of 51 (including the District of Columbia) and last among five Rocky Mountain states for the affordability and accessibility of its health care system.

Across many of the metrics the Commonwealth Fund uses, Wyoming sits in the bottom half of states or even worse. According to the report, 1 in 10 children in Wyoming are uninsured, double the national average. A quarter of adults do not have a consistent source of care and 17% of Wyomingites have medical debt, both above the national average. While Wyoming excels in some areas, such as youth mental health care, the report largely paints the picture of a state that continues to struggle with health care costs and barriers to care, especially among minorities and those with low incomes.

Those in health care say that there are no clear and easy solutions to improve access and make medical care more affordable for Wyoming patients. Wyoming’s rural geography is an inherent challenge, doctors, industry groups and officials from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming said. A small population and large state means higher costs and fewer options for patients. But there is some agreement about the steps the state and its health care industry should begin to take. Across the spectrum, health care providers and professionals argued that the state and its medical system should focus more on primary care and filling insurance gaps to lower costs and better meet the needs of Wyomingites.

Yet, even as those in health care agree on some meaningful changes, a larger question looms: What type of health care system does Wyoming want?

“There is this expectation of consumers to be able to receive all the care all the time, but you can’t do that at a low price,” said Diane Gore, the president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming. “The population dynamics and the demographic dynamics just don’t work.”

Access

Pushed by health care groups, lawmakers have taken some recent steps to improve health care access in Wyoming.

During the last legislative session, the state joined two compacts, one for licensed professional counselors and one for psychologists, that will allow more mental and behavioral health providers to practice in the state. Lawmakers also required health insurance companies to cover “collaborative care” for mental health, a new model that aims to integrate behavioral and mental health into a patient’s primary care.

Perhaps the most significant bill, and one of the most celebrated, was an extension of Medicaid postpartum coverage to a year, allowing new mothers to access care such as postpartum checkups, screenings, assistance with breastfeeding and a range of behavioral health services for an additional 10 months.

Yet, it remains to be seen if the action the Legislature took last year will address the issue of access in Wyoming’s health care system. The state has yet to find a solution to Wyoming’s fundamental problem of geography.

“Rural here is a lot different where your state is huge with large expanses of geography in between [and] bad weather in the wintertime,” said Dr. Kristopher Schamber, an internist with Sheridan Memorial Hospital and the president of the Wyoming Medical Society. “That plays a big role.”

As anyone living in Wyoming knows, the state is relatively unique even among rural states. The 10th largest state, Wyoming also has the smallest population. At its most basic, that means fewer hospitals and medical facilities spread out across greater distances, an immediate impediment to health care access. Wyoming’s rural character makes quality health care difficult not only for the patients who have to travel, but also medical providers who have to factor barriers to care into their treatment plans.

“We as physicians have to adjust our recommendations for patients who live far away from the service we provide,” said Dr. Giovannina Anthony, an ob-gyn at the Women’s Health and Family Care clinic in Jackson. “… We have to make adjustments to try and keep patients safe but make a workable scenario for them and that’s really hard.”

Over the last decade, Wyoming’s geographic obstacles have contributed in part to shrinking medical services and declining health care access. Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins announced last year that it would cut its labor and delivery services, sending patients roughly 100 miles away to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie to deliver their babies. Around the same time, South Memorial Hospital District in Kemmerer announced that it would also cut its labor and delivery services. Since 2005, 10 ambulance agencies have closed across Wyoming, while nearly a dozen others have been replaced.

“We’re seeing some of our hospitals take a look at the service lines they’re offering and we’re seeing a reduction in some,” Eric Boley, the president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, said. “It’s decreasing access to care for certain types of care in those communities, but we’re seeing those really tough decisions as to whether or not they can be afforded.”

The metrics that the Commonwealth Fund uses to gauge the access and affordability of health care in Wyoming include measures like the percentage of adults who lack consistent care, but the group also relies on health insurance as an indicator. According to doctors, Wyoming’s yearslong inability to expand Medicaid and lower its uninsured rates still stands as one of the greatest hurdles to improved health care access.

A minority of lawmakers has tried for more than a decade to expand Medicaid in Wyoming – the only state in the West that has yet to do so – with no success. Opponents have argued that expanding the program will be too costly to the state, even as the Wyoming Department of Health estimated the state could save $32 million in the first two years alone.

According to Commonwealth Fund data, Wyoming has the sixth highest adult uninsured rate in the country at 16% and the second highest uninsured rate for children. Kevin Wilson, the executive director of the Lander Free Medical Clinic, which provides free primary care to people who make less than 200% of the federal poverty level and who are uninsured, said he knew of at least a dozen clinic patients who would qualify for Medicaid if the state chose to expand the joint state-federal program.

Wyoming Department of Health projections show some 19,000 people in Wyoming could enroll in expanded Medicaid by the end of the first two years, a significant number for a state with 581,000 people.

“For a lot of my patients, not expanding Medicaid in our state is a huge barrier to them wanting to go get any care,” Wilson said.

Though Wyoming and the federal government do have programs that subsidize health insurance and can drastically reduce premiums, Wilson said even those plans can be difficult for some Lander Free Medical Clinic patients because of the out-of-pocket expenses.

“That’s what stops a lot of our patients from even signing up for these highly subsidized plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace,” Wilson said. “The best plan that you can pretty much find, which is the one that we’ve gotten our patients into, is a $900 out-of-pocket maximum and our patients are living so much paycheck to paycheck.”

Cost

High health care costs have been a theme in the three decades that Boley has worked in health care in Wyoming. They likely will continue to be, he said.

“Nothing’s really changed,” Boley said. “It’s the same issues we’ve been facing for many, many years.”

The cost of health care in Wyoming is no simple equation. But if there is one overarching force, it’s the issue of economies of scale, or in Wyoming’s case the lack of them. Put simply, Wyoming doesn’t have enough people and enough large communities to keep health care costs down.

“If you’re a UnitedHealthcare, Anthem or Humana, we don’t move the needle,” said Anne Ladd, the CEO of Colorado’s Peak Health Alliance and the former executive director of the Wyoming Business Coalition on Health. “You’re looking at big population centers to get your costs under control because that’s where the needle gets moved.”

In health care, as in other industries, volume is key. A doctor or hospital that sees hundreds of knee surgeries will be more proficient than one that sees dozens. They will also be able to charge lower rates. In rural Wyoming, that’s a struggle. Some hospital emergency rooms may see only a handful of patients each day, making it hard to cover staffing and overhead costs, Boley said.

Adding to the problem is the relative lack of interest from national health care groups, which are scared away by Wyoming’s small population and market, Ladd said. Limited competition leaves little pressure across the state to reduce health care costs. The knock-on effect is that Wyomingites often have to pay more for their health care.

“Volume drives the cost down,” Boley said.

Lawmakers, state officials and some health care groups have tried at times to curb the cost of health care in the state. A few years ago the state funded the initial development of a database to track health insurance claims. A joint effort between the Department of Health and Wyoming Business Coalition on Health, an employer group dedicated to addressing high health care costs, the database was imagined as both a way to track Wyoming’s health care costs and a transparency tool for consumers. The Legislature approved the continued use of the database in 2019, but they did so without appropriating money and the database has since shuttered.

In 2020, Gov. Mark Gordon launched his Health Task Force, which brought together health care, state and legislative officials and tasked them with addressing Wyoming’s high health costs. Though the group has taken some meaningful steps to shore up the state’s EMS system and establish the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, it has produced little in the way of state action to tackle health care costs.

Part of the challenge is that so much is out of state’s hands. The federal government plays a significant role in health care costs both as a payer through Medicare and Medicaid and as a regulator. But part of the problem is also Wyoming and the United States’ model of health care itself.

“If you look at healthcare industry in general as a fee-for-service sort of concept, it doesn’t value the right kind of care,” Schamber said.

In Wyoming and across the country, health care is geared toward medical procedures and emergency care. Doctors and hospitals are reimbursed more for surgeries than general wellness checkups, tilting health care services toward specialty care and away from primary care. At the same time, Wyomingites typically seek medical care only when they’re in dire need.

The data backs both trends. Primary care accounts for just 5.3% of adult health care spending in Wyoming, putting Wyoming among the bottom 10 states in the country, according to the Commonwealth Fund. Less than 60% of Wyomingites are up-to-date on their cancer screenings, last in the nation, and more than a third of children went without a medical and dental preventative visit in the last year. Wyoming also outpaces the national average in premature deaths from preventable causes and sits around average in avoidable emergency department visits, data shows.

“Primary care has got to be the focus across the country and certainly in rural states,” Schamber said.

Across Wyoming’s health care landscape there is general agreement that the state needs to prioritize primary care if it wants to begin tackling high health care costs and improve outcomes for patients. That likely means attracting more physicians to the state – Wyoming falls below the national average in primary care providers per 100,000 people, according to the United Health Foundation’s 2023 America’s Health Rankings – and encouraging and incentivizing Wyomingites to see their regular doctors more frequently.

“You could potentially prevent the diabetic from becoming a diabetic. You can prevent the high blood pressure patient from becoming a high blood pressure patient, or you can certainly delay the years before they reach that point,” Ladd said.

“We should be really focusing very hard on excellent primary care,” she said. “If we truly invested in making sure everybody got excellent primary care, we would go a long way to saving everybody a lot of money.”

What kind of health care does Wyoming want?

Cost and access are deeply intertwined. In Wyoming, they’re also mutually exclusive.

Increase access and you raise the cost of health care. Decrease cost and you lose access, those across the industry said.

That’s where the question of what kind of health care Wyomingites want comes in, a question that the state and its communities have yet to answer.

Ladd suggested that if Wyoming wanted to keep health care costs down, the state and its medical system would consider systematically sending patients with complex conditions beyond its borders to areas that have both more expertise and lower costs – to areas with a higher volume of patients.

“The minute it becomes even the least bit not run of the mill we have no business in Wyoming trying to take that on,” she said. “We don’t have the expertise and we’re never gonna have the expertise because we’re never going to see enough of it.”

Sending patients to urban centers and other states would require Wyomingites be willing to travel outside of their communities to access some health care services. But that’s at odds with what many in the state expect, Boley said.

“In our small communities, there’s an expectation that hospitals provide as many services as they can and most services are loss leaders,” he said. “It’s a really fine balancing act, but if our hospitals don’t do those in our communities then where do people go?”

Gore pointed to the need for the state and its residents to find some type of middle ground between both cost and access.

“These are the difficult conversations that we need to have across the state of Wyoming,” she said. “If you want the access, you’re going to pay for it, but is there a compromise somewhere? Maybe you don’t do knee replacements in these small rural hospitals, but maybe you have those rural hospitals really for appendectomies or something along those lines. Those are the difficult questions.”

With decades of little change, it would be easy to assume that Wyoming’s health care system will continue to be mired by concerns about the affordability and accessibility of medical care. But Ladd maintains the belief that health care in Wyoming can improve if the state begins investing in data collection to understand the forces shaping medicine.

“We’re not doomed,” she said. “But it’s going to get to a point where we’re going to have to have some kind of societal intervention.”

