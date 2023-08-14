It wasn’t unexpected, but the results are nonetheless striking.

The Wyoming Department of Health announced Wednesday that more than 10,000 Wyomingites have lost their Medicaid or Kid Care CHIP coverage since the agency began renewals in April. In four months, approximately one out of every nine people on Wyoming’s Medicaid rolls have lost their health insurance, many of them children.

Those figures will only grow in the coming months as the Department of Health continues to review the eligibility of Medicaid and Kid Care CHIP participants. The agency says its original prediction that 10,000 to 15,000 people would lose their health insurance is now an underestimate.

For health care providers and advocates, the post-pandemic drop is both a cause of concern and a reminder that Wyoming is one of the few states that has declined to expand Medicaid. Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, said the agency is doing all it can to ensure that those who qualify for Medicaid don’t lose their health insurance while certifying that those on the state’s rolls meet the requirements.

“There’s a lot of our staff working really hard to find every way they can to reach people to make it as easy as possible,” she said.

How to renew your Medicaid If you lost your Medicaid coverage because of procedural reasons, you can still submit your paperwork to the Department of Health up to 90 days after you lost your coverage. Your health insurance will be backdated if you are still eligible. To update your contact information or go through the Medicaid renewal process online, you can visit www.wesystem.wyo.gov or call 1-855-294-2127. If you pass the 90-day period, you can still reapply for Wyoming Medicaid.

‘Unwinding’ Medicaid

A little background.

It was March 2020. Just a few weeks earlier, the U.S. had reported its first case of COVID-19, a 35-year-old man in Washington. As cases began to explode, people began dying and states started shutting down, Congress passed a law that increased Medicaid funding for states.

Medicaid is a joint state-federal insurance program for people with low income, disabilities and those who are in need of long-term care. Kid Care CHIP provides families with low-cost health insurance if they earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but can’t afford private insurance. Both are run together.

While states received more Medicaid money, the law imposed new restrictions, barring states from removing anyone from their Medicaid rolls for the duration of the federal public health emergency. The goal was to protect Americans from losing their health insurance as people began losing their jobs amid a health and economic crisis. Few imagined the public health emergency started by the Trump administration would extend for more than three years.

During the pandemic, new people continued to qualify for and enroll in Wyoming Medicaid, Deti said. At the same time, the state was unable to remove people from the program, though some were no longer eligible under Wyoming’s requirements. Added together, they led Wyoming’s Medicaid rolls to balloon.

Before the pandemic, average monthly enrollment in Medicaid was declining in Wyoming, reaching a seven-year low of roughly 57,000 people in 2019, according to the Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid Annual Report. It peaked at “a historic high” of roughly 87,000 Wyomingites this year, Lee Grossman, Wyoming’s state Medicaid agent and a senior administrator with the Department of Health, said in a press release.

That represented a 52% increase since the start of the pandemic.

As part of a budget bill last December, Congress ended the pandemic-era requirement that states keep people on their Medicaid rolls, allowing Wyoming and other states to start removing Medicaid enrollees who no longer qualified starting April 1. Federal rules mandate that states must go through a Medicaid renewal process each year.

Since Wyoming’s “unwinding of Medicaid” began four months ago, the Department of Health has renewed just over 9,000 enrollees, while it has ended coverage for roughly 600 people. Those who lost coverage no longer qualified for Medicaid for a myriad of reasons, including aging out, exceeding income requirements or changes to their health status, according to a Department of Health press release.

At the same time, more than 10,100 Wyomingites have lost their Medicaid or Kid Care CHIP coverage because of “procedural terminations.” Three quarters of those have been children, which has historically been Wyoming Medicaid’s largest enrollment group, according to the Department of Health.

That represents some roughly 7,500 children in Wyoming who have lost their health insurance since the start of renewals.

Incomplete renewals and keeping coverage

“Procedural termination” refers to anyone who lost their coverage because they didn’t complete the renewal process with the Department of Health. It could be someone who didn’t return their renewal forms. It could be someone who didn’t fill out their paperwork correctly or respond to questions from the agency. Or, it could someone who missed the agency’s renewal notification because they moved to a new address.

The Department of Health warned when it announced the restart of renewals in March that the three-year gap could make the process difficult because people may have moved or changed their contact information. Deti said the agency was doing what it could to ensure that people received their notices, including using texts and working with providers to reach people.

“We’re trying hard to keep the people who are eligible within the program,” she said.

Though the Department of Health expected between 10,000 and 15,000 people to lose their Medicaid coverage, it has now concluded that estimate is “likely low” given what it has seen in just four months of renewals, Deti said. The agency doesn’t have an updated estimate, but it expects to return roughly to pre-pandemic levels. Based on the Department of Health’s data, that could mean thousands more will lose their coverage.

“We believe many individuals who did not return forms may have realized they or their family member were no longer eligible,” Grossman said in a statement. “At the same time, we are concerned about enrollees who did not complete the renewal process but who may still be eligible for services. We absolutely want them to remain covered.”

For the more than 10,000 Wyomingites who lost their Medicaid coverage because of procedural reasons, there is a safeguard. They can submit their paperwork to the Department of Health up to 90 days after their coverage has ended and their health insurance will be backdated if they’re still eligible. If they pass that 90-day period, they can still reapply for Medicaid, but the process is more strenuous and their coverage won’t be backdated, Deti said.

Medicaid enrollees who need to change their contact information or go through the renewal process online (if they’ve received their notice) can visit www.wesystem.wyo.gov or call 1-855-294-2127. The renewal process is only open to those who have received their notices from the Department of Health, though people can update their contact at any time, Deti said.

“We do want folks to make sure we have their most recent contact information for themselves and their family,” she said.

The Department of Health expects the unwinding process to take roughly a year with a portion of renewals sent out each month through next April. Though the renewal process means that some Wyomingites will lose their health insurance, Deti said it is both a legal requirement and a matter of Wyoming Medicaid staying within its limits.

“It’s about making sure the resources go to where they’re legally supposed to go,” she said.

A concerning reminder

For health care providers and advocates alike, the scale of the loss of Medicaid coverage so far is worrying.

With the recent restart of renewals, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is waiting to see the exact impacts. But the agency has been preparing to help more families both in light of the loss of health insurance and the continued pressure of inflation, said Hailey Bloom, the community prevention manager for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

The agency provides low-cost or in some cases free care, including vaccines for children, making it an important safety net for those children and families that lose their Medicaid coverage.

“I think that we’ll continue to obviously see impacts for many, many months to come,” she said.

“Our services are all low cost, low barrier, so we will do our best to continue to provide those as much as we can,” Bloom added.

Wyoming’s hospitals have advocated for years for expanding and strengthening Wyoming Medicaid, in part because of the millions of dollars in uncompensated care they provide to those who don’t have health insurance or are underinsured. It’s an issue they’re again raising as thousands of Wyomingites lose their health insurance amid Medicaid renewals.

“The impact of the loss of health insurance coverage for Wyoming residents is concerning for Banner Health and all hospitals in the state,” Mandy Cepeda, a spokesperson for Banner Wyoming Medical Center, said in a statement. “Access to health insurance of any kind, including Medicaid, ensures access to needed services such as primary care appointments, surgeries, mental health care and more, while reducing millions of dollars of uncompensated care that health care facilities accrue from treating the uninsured.”

Some organizations have called for the Department of Health to pause Medicaid renewals so that the agency can ensure that Wyomingites who qualify for the entitlement program don’t lose their health insurance. Kristin Page-Nei, the Wyoming government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said a temporary pause would help the state protect people from slipping through the cracks. Some states like Maine have paused some procedural terminations while they attempt to address the swell of people losing their health insurance for paperwork reasons, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a national health care policy nonprofit.

“The redetermination process must undergo a thorough evaluation when such an alarmingly high number of people are not being renewed,” Page-Nei said in a statement. “While we understand the importance of making sure those covered by Medicaid are still eligible for their coverage, it’s equally as important that Wyoming conducts the right processes and outreach to ensure that children and adults keep their health care coverage, rather than put Wyomingites at further risk for gaps in access to lifesaving care.”

But for Healthy Wyoming and other groups, the sweeping loss of health insurance is yet another reminder that Wyoming is one of the few states that has not expanded Medicaid. Wyoming is one of just 10 states – and the only in the West – that has not expanded Medicaid, which would allow people to qualify for the program based on their income alone. As it stands, Wyomingites must meet other criteria based on things like age and health status to qualify for Medicaid.

The Department of Health’s most recent report estimated the state would enroll somewhere between 12,000 and 27,000 new Medicaid members in the first two years of expansion. The federal government would cover the overwhelming majority of the funding. Wyoming would actually save $32 million in the first two years with pandemic-era incentives, which would pay for the next two years of expanded Medicaid.

“The old arguments just aren’t holding water anymore in terms of the fact that the feds won’t keep their bargain,” said Jan Cartwright, the former executive director for the Wyoming Primary Care Association and a volunteer with Healthy Wyoming, a broad statewide coalition dedicated to expanding Medicaid. “Forty other states are doing very well with expanded Medicaid and I think their populations are healthier because of it.”

Cartwright said Healthy Wyoming knows that the Department of Health and Enroll Wyoming, a nonprofit that helps Wyomingites navigate health insurance, are working hard to contact Medicaid enrollees during renewals, but people can still get lost.

“We talk to people all the time who are so busy in their lives that they don’t realize that something’s happened,” Cartwright said.

“It’s really disheartening to see that more people lost their Medicaid than kept it in that [four-month] time span,” she added.

In the view of Healthy Wyoming, the state has made some strides, extending Medicaid postpartum coverage for new mothers earlier this year. Yet with so many Wyomingites losing their health insurance amid the state’s renewals, there’s an urgency to finally expand Medicaid.

“It just makes it that much more important,” Cartwright said.

