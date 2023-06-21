Wyoming is aging at a faster rate than the U.S., a new analysis shows, raising questions about how the state’s health and elderly care systems will accommodate the growing number of older Wyomingites.

The aging of baby boomers is largely responsible for the growth in Wyoming’s 65 and over population, according to the June analysis by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information. Younger workers have left the state while Wyoming’s fertility rate has dropped. Both also contributed to the state outpacing the rest of the country with its aging population, said Wenlin Liu, the chief economist for the Department of Administration and Information’s Economic Analysis Division.

From 2010 to 2020, Wyoming’s 65 and older population grew by more than 45%, while the state’s median age increased by nearly two years. From 2020 to 2021 alone, the state’s 65 and over population grew at a rate more than 10 times the general population, according to another analysis published by the Department of Administration and Information in July of last year.

At the same time that baby boomers aged, the state’s lost residents between the ages of 18 to 44, due in large part to the slowing of the energy industry in the latter half of the decade. Wyoming’s 45 to 64-year-old population declined by almost 10% over the decade, according recently released U.S. Census Bureau data showed.

While the issue of aging baby boomers is a national conundrum, Wyoming has a significant gap between the baby boomers and the next generation, Generation X, Liu said. Wyoming has one of the highest proportions of a baby boomers in the country and one of the lowest of Generation X, the July 2022 analysis concluded.

“Wyoming doesn’t have enough population to immediately replace these baby boomers [who] are retiring right now,” Liu said.

The trend of an aging Wyoming will continue through the next several years as baby boomers grow older. Until 2030, Wyoming’s 65 and over population will continue to increase, Liu said.

“Right now, the proportion of 65 and over in Wyoming is about 17.7% and it’s going to be over 20% by 2030,” he said. “That means by then 1 out of 5 people will be 65 and over.”

By 2030, Wyoming will have some 135,000 elderly people.

Rising costs

Wyoming’s aging population is a growing worry for the state’s health and elderly care systems, including those who operate the state’s nursing and long-term care homes. It’s also a significant concern for AARP Wyoming, which advocates for the state’s seniors.

Wyoming’s aging population is not new, but discussion of the subject has been muted in part because it’s difficult to acknowledge the consequences and challenges of growing older, said Tom Lacock, AARP Wyoming’s associate state director for state advocacy and communications.

To Lacock, the demographic trend that’s equally important to the growing number of elderly people is the migration of younger people out of the state. Fewer young people means fewer family caregivers, an essential support for the elderly and aging. Earlier this year AARP Wyoming and the national organization released a report estimating the state has roughly 58,000 family caregivers that contribute $910 million in unpaid care each year.

“The family caregiver is really sort of that hidden hero, the person who's taking care of a loved one, not getting paid for it and also keeping them out of the state's general fund system in terms of health care costs,” Lacock said.

As baby boomers grow older, the state and Wyoming communities will have to contend with two basic challenges. The first is ensuring that they meet the care needs of another roughly 30,000 people, everything from transportation and medical care to help preparing meals, a not insignificant task given Wyoming’s rural geography and the post-pandemic workforce challenges that already exist. Lacock puts the second succinctly:

“There's going to be a big spend.”

Simply put, more elderly means more costs for both the state and the federal government. Medicaid is the joint state-federal public insurance program that covers nursing homes and long-term care. Projections from the Wyoming Department of Health estimate that by 2030 annual costs for Medicaid long-term care alone will increase by more than $50 million in Wyoming, with annual costs totaling nearly $190 million, according to June presentation at the Laramie County Aging Issues Summit.

Wyoming has a number of other social programs to support the elderly, including meal delivery and home services, some of which are largely funded by the state. In previous years, economic downturn has forced the state to make wide cuts, putting some programs for seniors like the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, on the chopping block. Others like state block grants for senior centers and the Wyoming Home Services Program run by the Department of Health are also often among those eyed for cuts, Lacock said.

Yet, those same programs that the Legislature has debated funding are also what keep costs down, a problem that will only be magnified as Wyoming’s aging population grows and requires more money. The majority of funding in-home services, for example, comes from the state’s general fund.

“What you're trying to do is you're trying to slow people to descend into that nursing home level of care need,” Lacock said.

The roughly $3.8 million annual budget for at-home services may seem inconsequential, but the cost of a nursing home care for one person is about $2,750 more per month than at-home care, a gap that’s forecasted to only widen over the next decade and a half, according to the Department of Health.

As the Wyomingites grow older, the state and its communities will have to come up with creative ways to both fund senior programs and ensure that the elderly get the services they need, Lacock said.

“We're getting older, we're getting sicker, there's a lot more people,” he said. “It's going to have a lot higher cost to the state, so we have to figure out what we can do about it.”

Strained systems and looming questions

For Wyoming’s health and long-term care systems, Wyoming’s aging will bring one immediate change.

A growing elderly population will mean that public insurance programs increasingly reimburse medical facilities for care, a significant development since public health insurance like Medicare typically pays less than private insurance.

Amid rising costs, funding is a concern for long-term facilities and nursing homes, said Eric Boley, the president of the Wyoming Hospital Association and Leading Age Wyoming, a coalition of long-term care and assisted living providers. Medicaid reimbursement rates have either been frozen or declined over the last decade and Wyoming hospitals that operate nursing homes have largely been subsidizing them to keep them afloat, though additional state funding will kick in in July easing the burden for now.

But one worry rises above the rest for Boley and the state’s long-term care facilities – the work force.

“The major concern is our aging population is outpacing the workforce,” Boley said. “There are concerns about how we're going to have enough staff to take care of them.”

Like much of Wyoming’s health care system, the state’s assisted living facilities and nursing homes are struggling to find the staff they need to meet the demand. Fewer and fewer people are interested in what can sometimes be the difficult task of caring for the old for relatively low pay. At present, long-term care facilities could accommodate more elderly Wyomingites – the beds are open – but they can’t find the people that they need to cover them all, a problem that could be worsened by proposed federal rules that would lower the staffing ratios facilities must meet to operate, Boley said.

“It's tough work,” he said. “We're seeing folks that could potentially become certified nursing assistants and then move on to become nurses entering other industries because the work’s not as taxing and as hard.”

While Boley, Gov. Mark Gordon’s Health Task Force and the state have been working on ways to bolster the long-term care work force they have found few clear solutions. Some initiatives like developing new nurse training programs are in progress but they will not immediately bridge the gap in workers that long-term care facilities need as Wyoming grows older.

“The pressures and the problems that we're seeing in healthcare, it's spread all the way across the country,” Boley said. “But when we talk especially about long-term care and aging populations, it's going to be worse in our state just because our population is going to be older than many.”

Boley thinks that the state needs to consider bringing in foreign workers on visas to meet the demand that Wyoming’s aging population is already bringing and will bring. Wraparound services to keep older people healthy and in their homes longer will also be key, Boley said.

It’s a view that Lacock and the state’s aging adults also share. A 2020 AARP Wyoming survey revealed that roughly 80% of Wyomingites 45 and older want to age in their homes as long as they can, Lacock said.

“Our hope is continued efforts to serve people through home services,” he said.

As Wyoming weighs how to support a growing number of its residents, one thing is clear.

“We've never seen a silver tsunami like this,” Lacock said.