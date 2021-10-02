Casper activists host rally for reproductive freedom at David Street Station

Casperites of all ages idled on blankets and lawn chairs, protest signs and coffees in hand.
“I think I know why you all are here,” Jane Ifland, coordinator for Indivisible Casper, said from the stage. Scattered cheers and applause erupted from the crowd.
About a hundred gathered in support of women’s reproductive freedom at David Street Station on Saturday morning.
The two-hour event, sponsored by Pro-Choice Wyoming and Indivisible Casper, was one of several hundred women’s rallies across the U.S. that day. They were coordinated through Women’s March, the progressive group behind the protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.
This time around, the call-to-action was more explicit: defend abortion access. The demonstrations follow a spate of legislation to ban or restrict abortions this year. Texas banned all abortions after six weeks in May; Mississippi, meanwhile, recently called on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
At David Street Station, volunteers from area organizations staffed about 10 tents, handing out resources on topics like reproductive healthcare, voter registration and housing access.
“It’s always refreshing to know you’re not the only one who feels this way,” said Kim Holloway, who was there with Casper food pantry Poverty Resistance.
As visitors mingled around the tents and on the green, activists took the stage to give testimony and urge Wyomingites to push back. Volunteers made rounds handing out informational fliers and collecting donations for Indivisible Casper and Pro-Choice Wyoming.
“We are facing a full-scale assault on Roe v. Wade and on abortion access,” said Carol Johnson of Chelsea’s Fund.
More than 560 bills to restrict or prohibit abortions were introduced to state legislatures this year, she said. She called on the crowd to stay loud in its opposition to the bills.
As the event went on, a small number of counter protesters appeared toward the back of the plaza, near Yellowstone Highway.
Two women, who declined to provide their names, said they were just there to pray. Another family set up anti-abortion signs by their car.
A group of five friends formed a line in front of them, brandishing pro-choice posters.
They group said they were happy to see so much turnout, especially in Casper, where progressive events are few and far-between.
The educational resources were also a welcome addition, the group agreed, though they noted Casper’s two previous women’s marches in 2017 and 2018 drew much larger crowds.
“I think marches are a little more effective,” one member of the group, Dylan Thompson, said.
As the event drew to a close, Ifland told the crowd “the only” way to fend off abortion restrictions is to get involved in the fight. Register to vote and get involved in local politics, she said.
“The only way — the only way — is to keep on keepin’ on,” Ifland said.