Casper activists host rally for reproductive freedom at David Street Station

As visitors mingled around the tents and on the green, activists took the stage to give testimony and urge Wyomingites to push back. Volunteers made rounds handing out informational fliers and collecting donations for Indivisible Casper and Pro-Choice Wyoming.

“We are facing a full-scale assault on Roe v. Wade and on abortion access,” said Carol Johnson of Chelsea’s Fund.

More than 560 bills to restrict or prohibit abortions were introduced to state legislatures this year, she said. She called on the crowd to stay loud in its opposition to the bills.

As the event went on, a small number of counter protesters appeared toward the back of the plaza, near Yellowstone Highway.

Two women, who declined to provide their names, said they were just there to pray. Another family set up anti-abortion signs by their car.

A group of five friends formed a line in front of them, brandishing pro-choice posters.

They group said they were happy to see so much turnout, especially in Casper, where progressive events are few and far-between.