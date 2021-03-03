Casper College basketball continues Region IX play against Laramie County CC

The Casper College women's basketball team continues to climb in the National Junior College Athletics Association rankings. The Thunderbirds (12-0) are No. 6 in the latest NJCAA Top 25 poll.

The T-Birds, who enter Wednesday's Region IX North home game against Laramie County Community College having won 27 games in a row dating back to last year, have established themselves as one of the best offensive teams in the junior college ranks this season. They average 83.9 points per game, which is the seventh-best mark in the nation. Even more impressively, the T-Birds lead the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (42.5%) and are No. 2 in field-goal percentage (47.3%).

Sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri leads three players averaging double-figure points with 17.3 per game and is shooting 55.7% from behind the arc. Sophomore wing Kobe King-Hawea averages 14.6 points per game while freshman guard Joseana Vaz pitches in 10.0 points and a team-leading 5.7 rebounds per contest. Those three have plenty of help, though, as five other T-Birds are averaging at least six points per game.

The men's team, meanwhile, will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts the Golden Eagles on Wednesday. The T-Birds (5-6) are coming off its first home loss of the season, an 83-66 defeat to Eastern Wyoming College.

John Hart averages 16.3 points per game to lead the T-Birds, with Trey Boston (15.8), Traizon Byrd (12.6), Dion Ford (11.0) and Dathan Satchell (10.6) also scoring in double figures.

