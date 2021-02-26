 Skip to main content
Casper College basketball hosts Eastern Wyoming College in Region IX doubleheader
Casper College basketball hosts Eastern Wyoming College in Region IX doubleheader

The Casper College basketball teams return home to the friendly confines of Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym on Saturday when they host Eastern Wyoming College in Region IX North contests.

The No. 7 women's team (10-0), which has won 25 games in a row dating back to last season, continue to be among the top-shooting teams in the country. The T-Birds lead the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage (42.8) and are second in field-goal percentage (47.8).

Natalia Otkhmezuri leads the way for the T-Birds at 16.8 points per game while shooting 52.7% (39 of 74) from behind the arc. Kobe King-Hawea averages 14.2 points per game, while Joseana Vaz averages 10.3 points and a team-best 5.5 rebounds per contest.

The men's team looks to remain unbeaten at home. The high-flying T-Birds (5-5) are No. 10 in the nation in scoring at 94.7 points per game and are even better at The Swede where they average 111.7 points per game.

Trey Boston (17.1), John Hart (15.8), Traizon Byrd (12.5) and Dathan Satchell (10.8) are all averaging double-digit points for Casper College.

