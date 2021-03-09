Casper College basketball plays at Northwest College on Wednesday

The Casper College basketball teams head to Powell on Wednesday for a Region IX North doubleheader against Northwest College.

The Thunderbirds' women's team (14-0, 4-0 Region IX North) moved up to No. 4 in the latest junior college rankings released Monday. The T-Birds are averaging 83.5 points per game while allowing 52.1 points per game, both of which are the eighth-best marks in the nation. In Region IX sub-region play the T-Birds have been even better defensively, allowing just 40.0 points per game.

Sophomore guard Natalia Otkhmezuri averages a team-best 16.4 points per game and is shooting 52.7% from behind the arc. Sophomore wing Kobe King-Hawea averages 14.9 points.

Although no other player averages double-digit points, the T-Birds have gotten contributions throughout the lineup. Sophomores Marija Bakic and Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) and freshmen Joseana Vaz, Sofie Hauge and Kate Robertson (Natrona County) have combined to average nearly 40 points per game.

The Casper College men's team is coming off a 106-88 victory at Central Wyoming College in which Trey Boston scored a career-high 31 points and Dathan Satchell added 23.