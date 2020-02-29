Casper College men's basketball tops LCCC in Region IX play-in game

The Casper College men's basketball season isn't over yet.

The 24th-ranked T-Birds (25-5) secured a spot in the upcoming Region IX Tournament in Sterling, Colorado, with a 94-81 victory over Laramie County Community College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

"Our energy was not great, but we figured out a way to get it done," Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said. "It was kind of a weird game so I'm glad we got it out of the way."

With leading scorer David Walker held to three points after just returning from an illness, point guards Isaiah Banks and Jalen Harris took control. Banks finished with a season-high 25 points and 10 rebounds and Harris added 21 points. Sophomore big Philip Pepple Jr. pitched in a double-double with 18 points and 12 boards and Dathan Satchell had 12 points.

The T-Birds, the defending Region IX champs, next face Western Nebraska Community College in the tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Sterling, Colorado. Casper defeated Western Nebraska 88-86 earlier this season.

The T-Birds enter the Region IX Tournament having won five games in a row after dropping back-to-back road games to Western Wyoming Community College and Gillette College.

