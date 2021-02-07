 Skip to main content
Casper College men's basketball drops two on the road
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball drops two on the road

The Casper College men's basketball team fell to 2-3 on the season with weekend road losses to Snow College and Utah State Eastern.

In a 104-84 loss Friday against Snow College, the T-Birds were outscored 45-15 from behind the arc. Snow was 15 of 37 on 3-pointers (40.5%) while the T-Birds were 5 of 19 (26.3%). John Hart led Casper College with 21 points off the bench, with Trey Boston adding 14 points and Dion Ford 13 points and 10 rebounds.

On Saturday, the T-Birds were outscored 55-35 in the second half and fell 98-75 to Utah State Eastern. No individual stats were available for Casper College.

The T-Birds play at Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday.

