Casper College men's basketball drops two on the road

The Casper College men's basketball team fell to 2-3 on the season with weekend road losses to Snow College and Utah State Eastern.
In a 104-84 loss Friday against Snow College, the T-Birds were outscored 45-15 from behind the arc. Snow was 15 of 37 on 3-pointers (40.5%) while the T-Birds were 5 of 19 (26.3%). John Hart led Casper College with 21 points off the bench, with Trey Boston adding 14 points and Dion Ford 13 points and 10 rebounds.
On Saturday, the T-Birds were outscored 55-35 in the second half and fell 98-75 to Utah State Eastern. No individual stats were available for Casper College.
The T-Birds play at Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
