Casper College men's basketball drops two on the road

The Casper College men's basketball team fell to 2-3 on the season with weekend road losses to Snow College and Utah State Eastern.

In a 104-84 loss Friday against Snow College, the T-Birds were outscored 45-15 from behind the arc. Snow was 15 of 37 on 3-pointers (40.5%) while the T-Birds were 5 of 19 (26.3%). John Hart led Casper College with 21 points off the bench, with Trey Boston adding 14 points and Dion Ford 13 points and 10 rebounds.

On Saturday, the T-Birds were outscored 55-35 in the second half and fell 98-75 to Utah State Eastern. No individual stats were available for Casper College.

The T-Birds play at Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.