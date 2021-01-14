Casper College men's basketball focuses on increasing defensive pressure

Shaun Gutting knows his team can put the ball in the basket. What the Casper College men’s basketball coach wants to see is if the Thunderbirds can stop their opponents from doing the same thing.
Gutting will find out soon enough when the T-Birds open their season next weekend with road games at Trinidad State Junior College and Otero Junior College. The T-Birds, who played a handful of scrimmages in the fall, are expected to be at full strength Friday when they host Salt Lake Community College in an exhibition game at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
Casper College returns two starters in guards Dathan Satchell and Traizon Byrd from last year’s team that finished 25-6 and averaged 98.0 points per game. Hopes of defending their Region IX championship ended with a 112-108 overtime loss in the Region IX quarterfinals.
“We cared a lot about scoring it and we were top 5 in the country in points per game,” second-year head coach Shaun Gutting said Wednesday at practice, “but it came down to us losing our last game of the season because we couldn’t get a stop.”
With that in mind, Gutting is hoping this year’s team can develop and embrace more of a defensive philosophy.
“We have to learn how to win multiple ways this year, not just by scoring 90 to 100 points,” he said. “We have to learn how to win a game in the 70s. We have to learn how to grind things out when the ball might not be going in the hole the way we want it to. We have to get to that point where our mentality changes and we care as much about a defensive possession as much as we care about an offensive possession.
“Last year we showed spurts of being a really great defensive team, but our mentality just wasn’t about (defense).”
Despite returning just two starters along with second-year big man Bright Iheanachor, the T-Birds have five players with college experience in guards Anthony Davis (Williston State) and Trey Boston (Triton College), forwards Nigel Marshall (Coppin State) and Dion Ford (Lake Region State) and post Peter Turay (Lamar Community College).
That veteran experience combined with a handful of freshmen has Gutting believing the T-Birds can be a force on both ends of the court.
“We have the players to do it and we have the depth,” he offered. “I want guys to get as tired as they possibly can because they’re playing so hard on the defensive side. This group is naturally a tough group, it’s just a matter of changing their focus on what really matters.
“We have a lot of guys who can score; what I really want is guys that can wear people out on the other side of the ball and guys that can really make it difficult for other guys to score. We want to get to a point where people hate playing us because we’re so tough on the defensive side of the ball.”
Gutting and assistant coaches Lester Stewart and Dontae Bryant have had to deal with an ever-changing lineup since players first started arriving on campus back in August. Even though the current group has been together for less than a month, Gutting likes what he has seen in practice. Now he wants to see how they respond when they go against someone in a different-colored jersey.