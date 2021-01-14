Casper College men's basketball focuses on increasing defensive pressure

Shaun Gutting knows his team can put the ball in the basket. What the Casper College men’s basketball coach wants to see is if the Thunderbirds can stop their opponents from doing the same thing.

Gutting will find out soon enough when the T-Birds open their season next weekend with road games at Trinidad State Junior College and Otero Junior College. The T-Birds, who played a handful of scrimmages in the fall, are expected to be at full strength Friday when they host Salt Lake Community College in an exhibition game at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Casper College returns two starters in guards Dathan Satchell and Traizon Byrd from last year’s team that finished 25-6 and averaged 98.0 points per game. Hopes of defending their Region IX championship ended with a 112-108 overtime loss in the Region IX quarterfinals.

“We cared a lot about scoring it and we were top 5 in the country in points per game,” second-year head coach Shaun Gutting said Wednesday at practice, “but it came down to us losing our last game of the season because we couldn’t get a stop.”

With that in mind, Gutting is hoping this year’s team can develop and embrace more of a defensive philosophy.