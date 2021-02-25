 Skip to main content
Casper College men's basketball loses at Western Wyoming in Region IX opener
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball loses at Western Wyoming in Region IX opener

The Casper College men's basketball team is still in search of its first win away from home. The Thunderbirds (5-6) fell to 0-6 on the road with an 84-79 defeat at Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday in Rock Springs.

The game was tied 34-all at the half, but the Mustangs sealed the Region IX opener for both teams at the free-throw line. Western Wyoming finished 21 of 29 from the charity stripe while the T-Birds were just 7 of 9.

Trey Boston had 28 points to lead Casper College, with Dathan Satchell adding 18 and Peter Turay 11.

The T-Birds are back in action Saturday when they host Eastern Wyoming College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Tags

