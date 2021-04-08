Casper College men's basketball season ends with loss to Northeastern JC

The Casper College men's basketball season came to a crashing end Thursday at the Region IX Tournament at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.
Playing against South sub-region champ Northeastern Junior College, the Thunderbirds lost in the tournament quarterfinals for the second time in three years with an 84-68 defeat.
Northeastern JC scored the final eight points of the half, including a breakaway dunk at the buzzer, to lead 52-32 at the break.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
