Casper College men's basketball season ends with loss to Northeastern JC
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball season ends with loss to Northeastern JC

The Casper College men's basketball season came to a crashing end Thursday at the Region IX Tournament at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

Playing against South sub-region champ Northeastern Junior College, the Thunderbirds lost in the tournament quarterfinals for the second time in three years with an 84-68 defeat.

Northeastern JC scored the final eight points of the half, including a breakaway dunk at the buzzer, to lead 52-32 at the break.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

