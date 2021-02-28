Casper College men's basketball suffers first home loss

The Casper College men's basketball team fell behind early and dropped its first home game of the season Saturday, losing 83-66 to Eastern Wyoming College.
The T-Birds (5-6, 0-2 Region IX North) had been 5-0 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym, but trailed 42-31 at the half and were unable to make up the deficit in the second half.
John Hart scored 21 points to lead the T-Birds and Traizon Byrd added 13. Casper College hosts Laramie County Community College on Wednesday.
