 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College men's basketball suffers first home loss
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College men's basketball suffers first home loss

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College men's basketball team fell behind early and dropped its first home game of the season Saturday, losing 83-66 to Eastern Wyoming College.

The T-Birds (5-6, 0-2 Region IX North) had been 5-0 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym, but trailed 42-31 at the half and were unable to make up the deficit in the second half.

John Hart scored 21 points to lead the T-Birds and Traizon Byrd added 13. Casper College hosts Laramie County Community College on Wednesday.

Casper College Button
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 28

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NIC Fest canceled for 2021
Casper

NIC Fest canceled for 2021

  • Updated

This year’s NIC Fest, an annual art festival typically held in June by the Nicolaysen Art Museum, has been canceled due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News