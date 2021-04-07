Casper College men's basketball tries to keep season alive at Region IX tourney

The Casper College men’s basketball team knows its next game could very well be its last. The Thunderbirds plan on delaying that possibility as long as possible.

The T-Birds (12-8) already survived one such do-or-die game, defeating Central Wyoming College 95-83 on Saturday in a play-in game for the Region IX Tournament. Their next chance to keep their season alive comes Thursday when they face Northeastern Junior College (12-5) in the Region IX quarterfinals on Thursday in Cheyenne.

“At this point it’s up to these guys with how they want to finish this season,” Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said. “We’re a team that if we’re right and playing together, other teams are going to have a hard time with us. But if we’re not we can be easy to beat. That’s one of the things I’m excited about because I know it can go in either direction.”

The T-Birds had been trending in the right direction, winning five of six games heading into a March 24 home game against Central Wyoming College. The Rustlers ended that momentum with a 98-64 victory, although the T-Birds responded with a 105-89 victory over Northwest College to end the regular season before Saturday’s all-important win against CWC.