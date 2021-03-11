 Skip to main content
Casper College men's basketball wins third in a row
Casper College men's basketball wins third in a row

The Casper College men's basketball team remained unbeaten in March with an 86-73 victory at Northwest College on Thursday.

The T-Birds (8-6, 3-2 Region IX North) led 57-23 at the half and held on for their third consecutive victory and sixth in the last eight games.

Leading scorer John Hart led the way with 21 points, while Trey Boston, Dathan Satchell and Nigel Marshall each pitched in 12. Former Kelly Walsh standout Davion McAdam pitched in with seven points and eight rebounds.

The T-Birds host Western Wyoming Community College, which defeated the T-Birds 84-79 last month, on Saturday.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

