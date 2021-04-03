Casper College men's soccer improves to 2-0 with 3-0 shutout of Hesston College

The Casper College men's soccer team finished a 2-0 weekend with a 3-0 shutout of Hesston College on Saturday in Hesston, Kansas.
Danny Diaz (Natrona County) got the Thunderbirds on the board in the first half off an assist from Gonzalo Bazan. Jesper Van Halderen made it 2-0 in the second half with Victor Hugo assisting and Gabe Gonzalez finished off the scoring off an assist from Van Halderen.
Goalkeeper Matteo Conci played all 90 minutes in net in posting the first shutout in program history.
The T-Birds open Region IX play Wednesday at Northwest College.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.