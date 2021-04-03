 Skip to main content
Casper College men's soccer improves to 2-0 with 3-0 shutout of Hesston College
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Casper College men's soccer improves to 2-0 with 3-0 shutout of Hesston College

The Casper College men's soccer team finished a 2-0 weekend with a 3-0 shutout of Hesston College on Saturday in Hesston, Kansas.

Danny Diaz (Natrona County) got the Thunderbirds on the board in the first half off an assist from Gonzalo Bazan. Jesper Van Halderen made it 2-0 in the second half with Victor Hugo assisting and Gabe Gonzalez finished off the scoring off an assist from Van Halderen.

Goalkeeper Matteo Conci played all 90 minutes in net in posting the first shutout in program history.

The T-Birds open Region IX play Wednesday at Northwest College.

