Casper College men's soccer loses Region IX opener at Northwest College
Casper College men's soccer loses Region IX opener at Northwest College

The Casper College men's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Northwest College in Powell.

The T-Birds (2-1, 0-1 Region IX) out-shot the Trappers 17-8, but only found the back of the net twice. Sophomore Leo Savora scored the first goal for the T-Birds with Gabe Gonzalez netting the second off an assist from Jack Pascoe and Danny Diaz getting the hockey assist.

Casper College returns to the pitch Saturday when it faces No. 5 Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

