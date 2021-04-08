Casper College men's soccer loses Region IX opener at Northwest College

The Casper College men's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Northwest College in Powell.

The T-Birds (2-1, 0-1 Region IX) out-shot the Trappers 17-8, but only found the back of the net twice. Sophomore Leo Savora scored the first goal for the T-Birds with Gabe Gonzalez netting the second off an assist from Jack Pascoe and Danny Diaz getting the hockey assist.