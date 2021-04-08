Casper College men's soccer loses Region IX opener at Northwest College

The Casper College men's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Northwest College in Powell.
The T-Birds (2-1, 0-1 Region IX) out-shot the Trappers 17-8, but only found the back of the net twice. Sophomore Leo Savora scored the first goal for the T-Birds with Gabe Gonzalez netting the second off an assist from Jack Pascoe and Danny Diaz getting the hockey assist.
Casper College returns to the pitch Saturday when it faces No. 5 Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.