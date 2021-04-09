 Skip to main content
Casper College soccer teams face tough road tests at Laramie County CC
The Casper College soccer teams head to Cheyenne on Saturday to take on nationally ranked Laramie County Community College.

The Thunderbirds' women's team (2-1-0, 1-0-0 Region IX) is coming off an impressive 6-0 shutout of Northwest College in its Region IX opener. Sydney Hiatt and Sophia Henely both scored two goals for the T-Birds while Karla Gaytan and Ravyn Riffe combined for the shutout in goal. The T-Birds have a 7-1 goal advantage through three games; No. 4 LCCC (2-0-0, 1-0-0 Region IX) counters with a 7-2 goal differential.

The T-Birds' men's team (2-1-0, 0-1-0 Region IX) suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 3-2 at Northwest College. Six different players have scored goals for the T-Birds this season, with Gabe Gonzalez leading the way with two goals.

LCCC (1-0-1) is tied for No. 5 in the national rankings.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

