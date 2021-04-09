Casper College soccer teams face tough road tests at Laramie County CC

The Casper College soccer teams head to Cheyenne on Saturday to take on nationally ranked Laramie County Community College.

The Thunderbirds' women's team (2-1-0, 1-0-0 Region IX) is coming off an impressive 6-0 shutout of Northwest College in its Region IX opener. Sydney Hiatt and Sophia Henely both scored two goals for the T-Birds while Karla Gaytan and Ravyn Riffe combined for the shutout in goal. The T-Birds have a 7-1 goal advantage through three games; No. 4 LCCC (2-0-0, 1-0-0 Region IX) counters with a 7-2 goal differential.

The T-Birds' men's team (2-1-0, 0-1-0 Region IX) suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 3-2 at Northwest College. Six different players have scored goals for the T-Birds this season, with Gabe Gonzalez leading the way with two goals.

LCCC (1-0-1) is tied for No. 5 in the national rankings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.