Casper College volleyball defeats Central Wyoming College for fifth win in a row
The Casper College volleyball team won its fifth consecutive match Friday night with a 3-1 victory (25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24) over Central Wyoming College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds (10-8 overall) improved to 3-0 in Region IX North play heading into Saturday's home match against Northwest College.

Individual stats were not available.

