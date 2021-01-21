 Skip to main content
Casper College volleyball hosts Salt Lake CC on Friday to open season
CASPER COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Two months after its season is usually finished, the Casper College volleyball team finally starts the 2021 season this weekend with home matches against Salt Lake Community College on Friday and Miles Community College and Northeastern Junior College on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds (8-27 last season) return six players off last year's team in libero Aileen Bugas (Mountain View), outside hitters Olivia Muir (Star Valley) and Hailey Anderson (Torrington), setter Cheylah Marfil, right-side hitter Hannah Thompson and middle hitter Jana Gilic.

Muir averaged 2.63 kills and 2.31 digs per set last season while Anderson added 1.96 kills per set. Marfil led the team with 3.59 assists per set and Gilic and Thompson combined to average 1.58 blocks per set.

Friday's match tips off at 7 p.m. at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

