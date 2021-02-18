Casper College volleyball hosts Western Wyoming to open Region IX play

The resurgent Casper College volleyball team begins Region IX play on Friday when it hosts Western Wyoming Community College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The T-Birds (7-8) have won six of nine matches in February, including sweeps of No. 16 Salt Lake Community College last week and No. 9 Western Nebraska Community College on Tuesday.
A trio of in-state athletes are leading the way for the T-Birds, as freshman setter Kamille Nate (Cokeville) averages 9.12 assists per set, sophomore libero Aileen Bugas (Mountain View) averages 3.43 digs per set and sophomore outside hitter Olivia Muir (Star Valley) averages 2.82 kills per set.
