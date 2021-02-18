 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College volleyball hosts Western Wyoming to open Region IX play
View Comments
CASPER COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Casper College volleyball hosts Western Wyoming to open Region IX play

{{featured_button_text}}

The resurgent Casper College volleyball team begins Region IX play on Friday when it hosts Western Wyoming Community College at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The T-Birds (7-8) have won six of nine matches in February, including sweeps of No. 16 Salt Lake Community College last week and No. 9 Western Nebraska Community College on Tuesday.

A trio of in-state athletes are leading the way for the T-Birds, as freshman setter Kamille Nate (Cokeville) averages 9.12 assists per set, sophomore libero Aileen Bugas (Mountain View) averages 3.43 digs per set and sophomore outside hitter Olivia Muir (Star Valley) averages 2.82 kills per set.

Kamille Nate headshot

Nate
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the new COVID variants more deadly?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News