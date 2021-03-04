 Skip to main content
Casper College volleyball takes 4-game winning streak into Friday's home contest
The Casper College volleyball team heads into Friday's home game against Central Wyoming College riding a four-game winning streak that includes 3-0 sweeps of No. 9 Western Nebraska CC and No. 11 Salt Lake CC.

The T-Birds (9-8, 2-0 Region IX North) are led by a trio of in-state products as Olivia Muir (Star Valley) leads the team with 2.82 kills per set, Aileen Bugas (Mountain View) is tops with 3.53 digs per set and Kamille Nate (Cokeville) paces the team with 9.32 assists per set.

