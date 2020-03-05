Casper College women's basketball advances to Region IX semifinals

The Casper College women's basketball team continued its impressive season Thursday with an 82-55 victory over McCook Community College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The 15th-ranked T-Birds (27-3) jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and slowly pulled away from the Indians for their 13th consecutive victory.

Ashley Tehau led a balanced attack with 15 points, while Natalia Otkhmezuri (13), Mya Jones (11), Kammie Ragsdale (10) and Reka Soos (10) all scored in double figures. The T-Birds are playing without fourth-leading scorer and leading rebounder Juneau Jones this weekend.

Casper takes on Otero Junior College in the semifinals Friday.

