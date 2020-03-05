You are the owner of this article.
Casper College women's basketball advances to Region IX semifinals
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball advances to Region IX semifinals

The Casper College women's basketball team continued its impressive season Thursday with an 82-55 victory over McCook Community College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The 15th-ranked T-Birds (27-3) jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and slowly pulled away from the Indians for their 13th consecutive victory.

Ashley Tehau led a balanced attack with 15 points, while Natalia Otkhmezuri (13), Mya Jones (11), Kammie Ragsdale (10) and Reka Soos (10) all scored in double figures. The T-Birds are playing without fourth-leading scorer and leading rebounder Juneau Jones this weekend.

Casper takes on Otero Junior College in the semifinals Friday.

Ashley Tehau

Tehau
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

