Casper College women's basketball advances to Region IX championship game
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball advances to Region IX championship game

  Updated
The third-ranked Casper College women's basketball team rallied from a halftime deficit and held off No. 15 Western Nebraska Community College in the final minutes for a 94-87 victory Friday to advance to the Region IX championship game on Saturday in La Junta, Colorado.

Natalia Otkhmezuri led the Thunderbirds (21-0) with 18 points, including nine in the first quarter. She was joined in double figures by Sofie Hauge (15), Kobe King-Hawea (14) and Joseana Vaz (10).

The T-Birds take on the winner of Friday's late game between South No. 1 seed and host Otero Junior College and McCook Community College.

Natalia Otkhmezuri

Otkhmezuri
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

