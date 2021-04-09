Casper College women's basketball advances to Region IX championship game

The third-ranked Casper College women's basketball team rallied from a halftime deficit and held off No. 15 Western Nebraska Community College in the final minutes for a 94-87 victory Friday to advance to the Region IX championship game on Saturday in La Junta, Colorado.
Natalia Otkhmezuri led the Thunderbirds (21-0) with 18 points, including nine in the first quarter. She was joined in double figures by Sofie Hauge (15), Kobe King-Hawea (14) and Joseana Vaz (10).
The T-Birds take on the winner of Friday's late game between South No. 1 seed and host Otero Junior College and McCook Community College.
