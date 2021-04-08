 Skip to main content
Casper College women's basketball routs Northeastern JC in Region IX quarterfinals
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball routs Northeastern JC in Region IX quarterfinals

Kobe King-Hawea scored 19 points to help lead the No. 3 Casper College women's basketball team to a 94-59 rout of Northeastern Junior College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament on Thursday in La Junta, Colorado.

Freshman Kate Robertson (Natrona County) added 15 and Emily Achter 13 for the Thunderbirds (21-0), who have won 36 consecutive games dating back to last season. The T-Birds also got nine points apiece from Sofie Hauge and Belen Morales Lopez, eight from Natalia Otkhmezuri and seven from Joseana Vaz.

Casper College faces No. 15 Western Nebraska Community College, a 75-61 winner over Laramie County Community College, in the semifinals Friday.

