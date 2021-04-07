Casper College women's basketball takes perfect record to Region IX tourney

The T-Birds have been in this position before. Like this year’s team, the 2011-12 team entered the Region IX Tournament as the North sub-region champs and ranked No. 3 in the nation.

That season ended in disappointment, however, when Northeastern JC upset the T-Birds in the Region IX semifinals to deny them a trip to the NJCAA Championship. At the time, only teams that won their regional championship qualified for the national tournament. Since then, however, in addition to the regional champs, eight at-large teams also are invited.

So even if the T-Birds fail to win the Region IX title, they have a good chance of finishing the season in Texas. Gunnare insisted the players haven’t even talked about that option.

“We’ve got something in our back pocket,” he said, “but if we’re counting on that … sometimes those things get taken out of your back pocket. The only comment is on winning the tournament. We always want to win the game we’re playing.”

The T-Birds have done that in mostly impressive fashion all season.

Casper College is one of the top offensive teams in the nation. It leads the country in field-goal percentage (47.2%), is second in 3-point shooting percentage (41.3%), third in free-throw percentage (75.5%) and fifth in scoring at 84.5 points per game.