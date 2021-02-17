Casper College women's basketball team climbs to No. 7 in NJCAA rankings

After convincing victories over Northeastern Junior College and Western Wyoming Community College last week, the Casper College women's basketball team moved up to No. 7 in the latest NJCAA national rankings released Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds (9-0), who have won 24 games in a row dating back to last season, are scheduled to take on the Wyoming All-Stars on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The T-Birds have scored at least 95 points in four of their last six games and are averaging 84.6 points per game, which ties them for the No. 9 mark in the nation. They have reached that mark by being the best-shooting team in the NJCAA ranks as the T-Birds are No. 1 in 3-point shooting percentage (43.6%) and No. 2 in field-goal percentage (48.4%).

Sophomores Natalia Otkhmezuri leads the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game while Kobe King-Hawea averages 15.2 and freshman Joseana Vaz 10.6. Otkhmezuri, a 5-foot-8 guard, is shooting 53.9% from the field and 55.2% from behind the arc. The 5-11 King-Hawea, who has already signed with Texas, is at 54.6% overall and 54.8% from deep. Their 3-point shooting percentages are No. 1 and 2 in the nation among players who have attempted at least 30 3's.

Following Saturday's game, Casper College will begin its 10-game Region IX schedule on Wednesday at Western Wyoming CC.

