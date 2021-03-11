 Skip to main content
Casper College women's basketball wins tough one at Northwest College
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball wins tough one at Northwest College

The fourth-ranked Casper College women's basketball team overcame a rare off-shooting night to hold on for a 72-68 victory at Northwest College on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds (15-0, 5-0 Region IX North) came into the game second in the nation in both field-goal percentage (47.7%) and 3-point shooting percentage (42.2%) but made just 26 of 78 (34.7%) shots from the field and were 7 of 31 (22.6%) from behind the arc. The T-Birds did, however, make 13 of 15 free-throw attempts while the Trappers were 3 of 16 from the line.

Kobe King-Hawea finished with 15 points to lead four players in double figures for Casper College. Natalia Otkhmezuri added 13 points, Kammie Ragsdale (Pine Bluffs) 12 and Sofie Hauge 10. Joseana Vaz had eight points and 11 rebounds.

