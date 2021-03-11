Casper College women's basketball wins tough one at Northwest College

The Thunderbirds (15-0, 5-0 Region IX North) came into the game second in the nation in both field-goal percentage (47.7%) and 3-point shooting percentage (42.2%) but made just 26 of 78 (34.7%) shots from the field and were 7 of 31 (22.6%) from behind the arc. The T-Birds did, however, make 13 of 15 free-throw attempts while the Trappers were 3 of 16 from the line.