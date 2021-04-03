 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College women's soccer falls to Snow College in overtime
0 comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer falls to Snow College in overtime

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College women's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, falling 1-0 in overtime to Snow College on Saturday in Henderson, Nevada.

The Thunderbirds (1-1-0) played on even terms with Snow College throughout until a handball in the box gave the Badgers a penalty kick. Sophomore goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) made the initial save, but Snow scored on the rebound and held on for the win.

The T-Birds play at Northwest College on Wednesday to open Region IX play.

Casper College Button
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News