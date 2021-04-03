Casper College women's soccer falls to Snow College in overtime

The Casper College women's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, falling 1-0 in overtime to Snow College on Saturday in Henderson, Nevada.
The Thunderbirds (1-1-0) played on even terms with Snow College throughout until a handball in the box gave the Badgers a penalty kick. Sophomore goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) made the initial save, but Snow scored on the rebound and held on for the win.
The T-Birds play at Northwest College on Wednesday to open Region IX play.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
