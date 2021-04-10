Casper College women's soccer loses at No. 4 Laramie County Community College

The Casper College women's soccer team spotted No. 4 Laramie County Community College a two-goal advantage and was unable to rally, losing 2-0 Saturday in Cheyenne.
According to head coach Ammon Bennett, the T-Birds (2-2-0, 1-1-0 Region IX) "made some uncharacteristic mistakes early" before settling down and playing the Golden Eagles (3-0-0, 1-0-0 Region IX) to a draw in the second half.
"I was pleased with the effort, but disappointed with the loss," Bennett added.
The T-Birds will try to get back on the winning track Wednesday when they host Northeastern Junior College in the program's first home match.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
