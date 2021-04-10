 Skip to main content
Casper College women's soccer loses at No. 4 Laramie County Community College
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer loses at No. 4 Laramie County Community College

The Casper College women's soccer team spotted No. 4 Laramie County Community College a two-goal advantage and was unable to rally, losing 2-0 Saturday in Cheyenne.

According to head coach Ammon Bennett, the T-Birds (2-2-0, 1-1-0 Region IX) "made some uncharacteristic mistakes early" before settling down and playing the Golden Eagles (3-0-0, 1-0-0 Region IX) to a draw in the second half.

"I was pleased with the effort, but disappointed with the loss," Bennett added.

The T-Birds will try to get back on the winning track Wednesday when they host Northeastern Junior College in the program's first home match.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin

