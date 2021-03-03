 Skip to main content
Casper College's Bryce Hoffman signs to play soccer at Gardner-Webb
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Casper College's Bryce Hoffman signs to play soccer at Gardner-Webb

Bryce Hoffman, a freshman defender for the Casper College men's soccer team, signed Tuesday to play at Gardner-Webb University.

A native of Lake Jackson, Texas, Hoffman has played for a club team in Europe and will make his debut for the Thunderbirds this spring when they play the program's inaugural season. Gardner-Webb, which plays in the Big South Conference, is 1-3 this season.

Hoffman is the second T-Bird to sign with a Division I program, joining Joel Opoku, who signed with Virginia Tech last month.

Casper College Button
Bryce Hoffman headshot

Hoffman
Sports Editor

