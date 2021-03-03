Casper College's Bryce Hoffman signs to play soccer at Gardner-Webb

Bryce Hoffman, a freshman defender for the Casper College men's soccer team, signed Tuesday to play at Gardner-Webb University.
A native of Lake Jackson, Texas, Hoffman has played for a club team in Europe and will make his debut for the Thunderbirds this spring when they play the program's inaugural season. Gardner-Webb, which plays in the Big South Conference, is 1-3 this season.
Hoffman is the second T-Bird to sign with a Division I program, joining Joel Opoku, who signed with Virginia Tech last month.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
