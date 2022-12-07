Casper elementary teacher honored with statewide award

A Manor Heights Elementary School physical education teacher has been honored as the Wyoming Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance's elementary teacher of the year.

Nathan Vondra, who has taught at the elementary school for 15 years, leads physical education classes and also spearheads "community service and enrichment activities for students, staff, and school families," a press release from the Natrona County School District said.

"This award recognizes members for outstanding teaching in adapted physical education, health education, recreation, dance education, and physical education at the elementary, middle and high school levels," the association's website said.

Those things are part of his daily goals, Vondra said. He added that the community service projects are just as important to him as what he teaches inside the classroom (or gymnasium).

"A teacher's job is to make students feel safe and to give them the skills they need to be successful, contributing adults. Our students are learning so many important life skills when participating in community service projects; they might not even be aware of it until they are out of school and making a difference in their community,” Vondra said in the release. “Educational excellence to me means looking at the students in front of me and using my education and background to give them the best education possible so they can, in turn, be active and contributing citizens."

Manor Heights Principal Kent Thompson praised Vondra for his work at the school.

"He challenges his students not only to stay physically fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle but also to be good citizens and leaders in their schools and community. He is a leader in our school and works with great enthusiasm and positivity. He is admired and respected by all,” Thompson said.

As the winner, Vondra will receive a quarter zip, a banner and a certificate from the U.S. Games, per the association's award criteria document on its website.