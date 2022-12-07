 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Casper elementary teacher honored with statewide award

  • Updated
  • 0
Nathan Vondra

Nathan Vondra, left, was named teacher of the year by Wyoming Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance for his work teaching physical education and leading community service projects for Manor Heights Elementary School in Casper. 

 Natrona County School District, Courtesy

A Manor Heights Elementary School physical education teacher has been honored as the Wyoming Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance's elementary teacher of the year. 

Nathan Vondra, who has taught at the elementary school for 15 years, leads physical education classes and also spearheads "community service and enrichment activities for students, staff, and school families," a press release from the Natrona County School District said. 

"This award recognizes members for outstanding teaching in adapted physical education, health education, recreation, dance education, and physical education at the elementary, middle and high school levels," the association's website said. 

Those things are part of his daily goals, Vondra said. He added that the community service projects are just as important to him as what he teaches inside the classroom (or gymnasium). 

People are also reading…

"A teacher's job is to make students feel safe and to give them the skills they need to be successful, contributing adults. Our students are learning so many important life skills when participating in community service projects; they might not even be aware of it until they are out of school and making a difference in their community,” Vondra said in the release. “Educational excellence to me means looking at the students in front of me and using my education and background to give them the best education possible so they can, in turn, be active and contributing citizens." 

Manor Heights Principal Kent Thompson praised Vondra for his work at the school. 

"He challenges his students not only to stay physically fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle but also to be good citizens and leaders in their schools and community. He is a leader in our school and works with great enthusiasm and positivity. He is admired and respected by all,” Thompson said.

As the winner, Vondra will receive a quarter zip, a banner and a certificate from the U.S. Games, per the association's award criteria document on its website. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel killed more than 200 Palestinians in 2022: Health ministry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News