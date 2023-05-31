Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Casper-Natrona County International Airport’s service to Salt Lake City will stick around at least a few more months after the Casper City Council on May 24 agreed to set aside up to $50,000 to temporarily subsidize the flight.

That $50,000 will join an additional $1.84 million in subsidies pledged by Natrona County since late 2021. (The county wasn’t on the hook for all of the money — the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Commission, which subsidizes air service across Wyoming, agreed to cover 40% of that total. Private donors have also pitched in to support the effort.)

It’s not uncommon for flights to receive some sort of financial support from outside sources, especially during economic rough patches. The airline industry has been struggling to recover from loss of business from the coronavirus pandemic and a national pilot shortage, Glenn Januska, the airport’s director, told city councilors during an April work session.

The flight to Salt Lake City, serviced by airline carrier SkyWest (which does business as Delta Airlines), is one of just two flights the airport offers. The other is a United Airlines flight to Denver.

Without the subsidy from the city, the airport likely would have lost the Salt Lake City flight, Januska indicated previously.

The hope is that it’ll only be a one-time payment. Some officials believe that come the third quarter of the year, the flight has a good shot at become financially self-sufficient.

On July 7 SkyWest will be replacing the service’s roughly 50-seat plane with a larger, hopefully more profitable model. Consumer demand also tends to pick up in the summer.

Why hand over the extra money over if Natrona County already agreed to subsidize the flight? Representatives from the Fly Casper Alliance, a new advocacy group backing the airport, previously told the council the $50,000 would help show SkyWest that there’s broad community interest in keeping the flight.

If the larger plane helps the flight make enough money this summer, the service stays. If not, SkyWest will likely cut bait and discontinue the flight anyway.

No one knows for sure what to expect.

SkyWest is projecting a $200,000 loss for the third quarter, though Januska said it’s not uncommon for the company to underestimate their profits.

Of the $1.84 million the county’s pledged in minimum revenue guarantees since 2021, as of March, the airline only needed $932,536.

“I think they’re being more pessimistic based upon past history, because we have outperformed what they’ve shown in the past,” Januska said.

And the new plane will offer 26 extra seats. Januska said an average of five more passengers on each Salt Lake City flight could mean the difference between a loss and a profit.

What happens if the flight does better than expected?

Casper wouldn’t be getting any of the money back. But councilors on May 24 asked that any leftover funds go toward Fly Casper Alliance’s marketing campaign, which is trying to bring the airport more customers.

City Manager Carter Napier during the meeting indicated the $50,000 would come out of unallocated direct distribution money granted to Casper from the Wyoming state government.