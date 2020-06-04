Casper Horseheads cancel 2020 Expedition League season

Wednesday’s announcement brought an end to an up-and-down past few months for Heeman and the Horseheads staff.

“Two weeks ago we didn’t think there would be a season at all,” he admitted.

But when the Wyoming State American Legion made the decision to begin playing games on May 20, Heeman saw some signs of hope. And when Gov. Mark Gordon announced that outdoor gatherings could increase from 25 people to 250 beginning June 1, things seemed to be in place for the Horseheads to have an abbreviated season. Still, it wasn’t enough to convince Heeman that the Horseheads should move forward.

“There are just too many uncertainties,” he said. “There are so many what-ifs that you can drive yourself crazy. So we had to go with what is and that’s that we could only get 250 people in the park. We would have to hire 10 more people just to make sure that everybody was safe.”

According to Heeman, the Horseheads were expecting to bring in 35 players, three coaches and eight interns. Add in the extra interns and people to work concessions and the team gift shop at Mike Lansing Field and it just didn’t add up.