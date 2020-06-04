Casper Horseheads cancel 2020 Expedition League season

Add the Expedition League season to the growing list of summer sports events that won’t take place in Casper this summer.
While the summer wood bat league for college-age players announced Wednesday it would begin play on June 26, the Casper Horseheads are one of four Expedition League teams that won’t take part.
“It has not been a good couple of days,” Horseheads owner Chuck Heeman said in a phone interview Thursday morning. “Once they started canceling the fairs and rodeos the writing was kind of on the wall.
“We were back and forth with people from the city and the county,” he added, “but you get to a point where you just don’t want to put people in a bad situation. We decided the best thing to do was to regroup for next year and come back stronger.”
The season was originally scheduled to begin May 26, but was put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Expedition League, which is in its third season, is comprised of 10 teams from Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Canada.
It was announced last month that the Canadian team – the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks – would not field a team this season because teams traveling to Manitoba would be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The Spearfish Sasquatch and Sioux Falls Sunfish, both of which are based in South Dakota, also won’t play this season. Unfortunately for local baseball fans, neither will the Horseheads.
Wednesday’s announcement brought an end to an up-and-down past few months for Heeman and the Horseheads staff.
“Two weeks ago we didn’t think there would be a season at all,” he admitted.
But when the Wyoming State American Legion made the decision to begin playing games on May 20, Heeman saw some signs of hope. And when Gov. Mark Gordon announced that outdoor gatherings could increase from 25 people to 250 beginning June 1, things seemed to be in place for the Horseheads to have an abbreviated season. Still, it wasn’t enough to convince Heeman that the Horseheads should move forward.
“There are just too many uncertainties,” he said. “There are so many what-ifs that you can drive yourself crazy. So we had to go with what is and that’s that we could only get 250 people in the park. We would have to hire 10 more people just to make sure that everybody was safe.”
According to Heeman, the Horseheads were expecting to bring in 35 players, three coaches and eight interns. Add in the extra interns and people to work concessions and the team gift shop at Mike Lansing Field and it just didn’t add up.
“We just couldn’t survive financially,” he lamented. “And players and coaches were supposed to report around June 14 for the June 26 start date. And then we had to factor in lining up host families and hotel rooms and transportation … And then you’re not even assured that you’re going to get to finish the season.
“This whole thing is just brutal.”
Heeman can take some solace in that he also owns the Western Nebraska Pioneers, who are one of six teams who are planning to play in the Expedition League this season. He doesn’t believe, however, that takes away from his commitment to the Horseheads.
“Our downtown offices are still open and the family still lives in Casper,” he said, “so we are committed to making this work. We’re going to work with our ticket holders and our corporate partners and carry things over to 2021. This gives us a chance to build the brand, become more entrenched in the community and come back stronger.”
Heeman added that the league’s All-Star Spectacular scheduled for July 20-21 in Casper will be moved to next year and that manager Jacob (JM) Kelly is expected to return as well.
