Casper Horseheads, Expedition League are looking at July 1 start

The Casper Horseheads expected to be playing their season opener at Mike Lansing Field on Tuesday. Those plans, however, were officially shelved on May 1 as the Expedition League made the decision to postpone the start of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Expedition League, a wood bat league beginning its third year, is comprised of 10 teams in four states — Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

As states begin to loosen restrictions regarding the size of group gatherings, Casper Horseheads owner Chuck Heeman has expressed hope that the league could begin playing games on July 1.

“I’m working with the Health Department on a plan of action,” Heeman wrote, “but it’s looking much more positive than it did a month ago. If that’s the case we’ll have players report June 20 and have some workouts at the ballpark.”

Heeman added the season would run through Aug. 19, which would give the Horseheads 23 home games. That includes the Expedition League All-Star Spectacular on July 20-21 at Mike Lansing Field.Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

