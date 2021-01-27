Casper Horseheads release 2021 Exhibition League schedule

The Casper Horseheads on Wednesday released their schedule for the upcoming Exhibition League. The Horseheads, who did not field a team last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, begin the 2021 season on the road May 25-27 at the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

The Horseheads' schedule consists of 64 games, with 32 being played at Mike Lansing Field. Their home opener will be May 28 against the Mining City Tommyknockers.The Horseheads will also host the 2021 Exhibition League All-Star Spectacular on July 19-20.

The Tommyknockers, who are based out of Butte, Montana, and the Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, Idaho) are new to the league this season. They will join the Horseheads, the Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, North Dakota), the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (Minot, North Dakota) and the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (Manitoba, Canada) in the Lewis Division.

The Clark Division consists of teams from Nebraska and South Dakota.

The regular season ends Aug. 7 with the first round of the playoffs set to begin Aug. 9. The league championship series is scheduled for Aug. 13-15.

