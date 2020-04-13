Casper Horseheads remain hopeful to play Exhibition League season

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced the cancellation of a number of sporting events in Casper, most noticeably the high school track and soccer seasons and the College National Finals Rodeo. The Casper Horseheads are hoping they won’t be added to that list.
The Horseheads are scheduled to begin their third season in the Expedition League – a summer wood bat league for college-age players – on May 26. While team owner Chuck Heeman remains optimistic the league can stick to that start date, he knows there are a lot of variables involved.
“We’re bringing in 35 players, three coaches and eight interns and none of them are really from this area,” he said during a phone interview last week. “Here we are in early April and I really don’t know what it’s going to look like in a month, but we are trudging on.
“As far as the league itself we’re focusing on a May 26 start, but we know the pandemic is going to decide our timeline.”
The Expedition League is comprised of 10 teams in four states – Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota – and Canada. With each team expected to have around 35 players, in addition to coaches and interns, the logistics of getting everyone to their respective city is difficult enough. Add the coronavirus to the mix and Heeman admits it can be a little overwhelming.
“We’re looking at around 500 players, coaches and interns that have to travel,” he said, “and we’re bringing in people from all over the country so we don’t want it to be a last-minute scramble to get plane tickets. And we still have to get our host families set up.
“At this point we’re just monitoring the situation. We have conference calls with our ownership groups and we’re watching what individual states and other summer leagues and Major League Baseball are doing.”
Heeman expects the league owners will make a decision in early May as to whether the season can start on time or if it will be pushed back.
“Common sense may dictate a later start,” he admitted, “but we don’t know that. But we are going to get to a point where we have to start ordering equipment and buying batting practice jerseys and bats and balls and all that stuff.
“So I think we’re looking at the first week of May as to whether we’re going to start on time or if we’re going to have to delay.”
Heeman added that the league owners have discussed preliminary plans as to how it would deal with a later start date. However, with players and coaches having to return to their respective colleges for the fall semester, the early August finishing date is more or less set in stone.
“We have looked at the possibility of starting two weeks later and still getting 60 games in and getting the All-Star game in,” he noted. “But I don’t think we can go later in the summer.”
The Expedition League All-Star Spectacular, which includes a home run derby in addition to the all-star game, is scheduled for July 20-21 at Mike Lansing Field in Casper. Whether or not that, or the season itself, takes place obviously remains up in the air. In the meantime, Heeman and his wife, Horseheads co-owner Myra Heeman, are doing what they can given the uncertainty.
“Right now what we’re able to do is a lot of our back-end stuff,” he admitted. “So we’re talking with our current season-ticket holders and our sponsors, even though we don’t expect people to be writing checks right now. We’re just dealing with what we can do instead of what we can’t.
“We’re still gearing up for Year 3 because I don’t think any of us (owners) expect to have to cancel the whole season.”
