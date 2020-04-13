Casper Horseheads remain hopeful to play Exhibition League season

“We’re looking at around 500 players, coaches and interns that have to travel,” he said, “and we’re bringing in people from all over the country so we don’t want it to be a last-minute scramble to get plane tickets. And we still have to get our host families set up.

“At this point we’re just monitoring the situation. We have conference calls with our ownership groups and we’re watching what individual states and other summer leagues and Major League Baseball are doing.”

Heeman expects the league owners will make a decision in early May as to whether the season can start on time or if it will be pushed back.

“Common sense may dictate a later start,” he admitted, “but we don’t know that. But we are going to get to a point where we have to start ordering equipment and buying batting practice jerseys and bats and balls and all that stuff.

“So I think we’re looking at the first week of May as to whether we’re going to start on time or if we’re going to have to delay.”

Heeman added that the league owners have discussed preliminary plans as to how it would deal with a later start date. However, with players and coaches having to return to their respective colleges for the fall semester, the early August finishing date is more or less set in stone.