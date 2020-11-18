Casper Horseheads set to return for 2021 Expedition League season

After being forced to sit out the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Casper Horseheads announced recently they would return to Mike Lansing Field for the 2021 Expedition League season.

The Expedition League is a summer wood-bat league for college-age players that just completed its third season. The Horseheads competed in the league’s first two seasons before sitting out last year.

“Over the past few weeks we have had some very positive, cooperative talks with the City of Casper and the Casper Baseball Club in our joint effort to bring as much baseball as we can to Mike Lansing Field,” Horseheads owner Chuck Heeman said in a release. “We’ve all walked through a framework for working together moving forward.

“The Horseheads are back in the saddle and ready to go for 2021. Our player roster is nearly full and we are already working cooperatively with Casper Baseball Club on a 2021 home schedule. We are excited to get back on the field and to entertain our fans.”