Casper mall vaccination clinic prepares to get shots in arms

The department also announced that Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to the general population as they begin to get more supply. In April, 600 doses are scheduled for shipment to Natrona County.

Before, the one-dose vaccine was reserved for people in prisons, rehab centers and others whose living situations make it harder to schedule an appointment for the second dose.

The site has had a few dry runs before its official opening next week, vaccinating groups of city and county employees, Casper College faculty and staff and other essential workers. Kinder said it was a “frenzy” getting the site set up, but their first day of operations on Thursday went well — a good sign for next week’s opening.

There’s no longer a formal waste avoidance list for the county, which residents were able to use to be notified if the department had any extra use-or-lose doses at the end of the day. Now, since availability is open to all adults and the appointment capacity has been expanded so much, Bloom said they should be able to budget doses to avoid any waste.

However, in the case of canceled appointments or unexpected extra doses, Bloom said the clinic will be able to take walk-ins who call the department or who come in from the mall to make sure they use every last drop.